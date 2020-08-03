Log in
USDA Issues a Default Decision Against Mark Robinson, d.b.a. Robinson Livestock for Violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act

08/03/2020
Date
Monday, August 3, 2020
Contact Info
Public Affairs
PA@usda.gov
(202) 720-8998
Release No.
107-20

WASHINGTON, August 3, 2020 - As part of its commitment to ensuring fair and competitive markets for the livestock, meat and poultry industries, on January 9, 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a Decision and Order Without Hearing by Reason of Default against Mark Robinson, doing business as Robinson Livestock (Robinson) of Lemmon, S.D., for violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service revealed from February to April 2016, Robinson engaged in business as a market agency, buying livestock on commission in commerce without obtaining the necessary bond or bond equivalent. During this time period, Robinson purchased 625 head of cattle, valued at $762,915, on a commission basis in 49 transactions.

Under the Default Decision and Order, Robinson was assessed a civil penalty of $17,000 and was suspended as a registrant from all livestock operations as a market agency beginning June 8, 2020, for a period of 30 days and thereafter until he obtains and files an adequate bond to secure his operations subject to the Act.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Stuart Frank, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at stuart.frank@usda.gov.

#

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter @USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 21:26:02 UTC
