Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USDA Issues a Default Decision Against Scott Deters, d.b.a. Scott Deters Livestock Company for Violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 12:21pm EDT
Date
Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 12:30pm
Contact Info
Public Affairs
PA@usda.gov
(202) 720-8998
Release No.
123-20

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2020 - As part of its commitment to ensuring fair and competitive markets for the livestock, meat and poultry industries, on May 19, 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a Decision and Order Without Hearing by Reason of Default against Scott Deters, doing business as Scott Deters Livestock Company (Scott Deters) of Corning, Kan., for violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act. The Decision and Order became final and effective as of June 22, 2020.<_o3a_p>

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service revealed that from March 23, 2015, through March 29, 2018, Deters failed to pay timely for 1,233 livestock purchases totaling $1,162,595. The investigation also revealed that from Feb. 20, 2018, through April 3, 2018, Deters purchased 478 head of livestock for a total purchase price of $349,380 without obtaining the necessary bond or bond equivalent.<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act requires subject entities to issue the full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to timely pay for livestock purchases and failure to issue the full payment for purchases is an unfair trade practice. The P&S Act also requires that every market agency, packer, and dealer must execute and maintain a bond applicable to the activity or activities in which the entity engages. Operating without an adequate bond or bond equivalent is a violation of the P&S Act.<_o3a_p>

Under the Default Decision and Order, Deters was assessed a civil penalty of $17,600. Deters must also cease and desist from engaging in operations subject to the P&S Act without paying for such purchases within the time allotted by the Act and was suspended as a registrant from all livestock dealer operations for 30 days and thereafter until he is adequately bonded.<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act is a fair trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.<_o3a_p>

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Stuart Frank, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at stuart.frank@usda.gov.<_o3a_p>

#<_o3a_p>

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter

@USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.<_o3a_p>

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 16:20:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:49pVICAT : First-half 2020 Results
BU
12:48pCLEVELAND CLIFFS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 41 (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:46pGECI INTERNATIONAL : 2019-20 full-year earnings
PU
12:46pMERIDIAN : 2Q Results Presentation
PU
12:46pGEA : significantly improves preliminary earnings for the second quarter and raises part of its full-year 2020 guidance
PU
12:46pLUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER : - Press release on the Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
12:46pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Smart Office Solutions Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of IoT in Business Solutions to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:44pMarket Penetration Strategy helps a Wind Turbine Manufacturing Firm Reduce Demand Shortfall | Infiniti's Recent Client Engagement Success
BU
12:43pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Velocity Financial, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
12:42pBOINGO WIRELESS : Austin FC Selects Boingo for Wi-Fi 6 and Cellular Services - Boingo Wireless, Inc.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
4WEBUILD S.P.A. : COMMENTS FROM WEBUILD CEO PIETRO SALINI: "Astaldi merger essential to grow and seize the best..
5DANONE : DANONE : 1st Half Net Profit, Revenue Fell on Coronavirus Hit -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group