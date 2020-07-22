Log in
USDA Issues a Packers and Stockyards Complaint Against Bill Barton, d/b/a Barton Cattle Company

07/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT
WASHINGTON, July 22, 2020 - As part of its commitment to ensuring fair and competitive markets for the livestock, meat and poultry industries, on July 7, 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a complaint against Bill Barton, doing business as Barton Cattle Company of Bagwell, Texas, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.<_o3a_p>

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service revealed that from March 2018 through December 2018, Barton failed to pay and failed to pay when due for twelve livestock purchases. In its complaint, USDA alleges that Barton issued two insufficient funds checks and still owes $46,758 for livestock purchases.<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act authorizes the Secretary of Agriculture to assess civil penalties up to $28,061 per violation against any person after the notice and opportunity for hearing on the record. If the allegations are admitted or proven in an oral hearing, Barton may be ordered to cease and desist from continuing violations of the P&S Act and assessed a civil penalty.<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.<_o3a_p>

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Stuart Frank, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at stuart.frank@usda.gov.<_o3a_p>

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter

@USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.<_o3a_p>

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 15:00:10 UTC
