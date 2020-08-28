USDA Jul Farm Prices - Aug 28

Log in
08/28/2020 | 03:31pm EDT
 The index of prices received by U.S. farmers 
for their products in July was -2.0% From June, and -4.3% From 
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday. 
 
July Prices Received Index Down 2.0 Percent 
 
The July Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 87.4, 
decreased 2.0 percent from June and 4.3 percent from July 2019. At 90.0, the 
Crop Production Index was down 2.0 percent from last month but up 0.9 percent 
from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 84.5, decreased 
2.5 percent from June, and 9.8 percent from July last year. Producers 
received higher prices during July for milk, market eggs, potatoes, and corn 
but lower prices for cattle, broilers, hogs, and oranges. In addition to 
prices, the indexes are influenced by the volume change of commodities 
producers market. In July, there was increased monthly movement for grapes, 
wheat, hay, and tomatoes and decreased marketing of milk, oranges, cattle, 
and strawberries. 
 
July Prices Paid Index Up 0.5 Percent 
 
The July Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, and 
Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 109.7, is up 0.5 percent from June 2020 but down 
0.8 percent from July 2019. Higher prices in July for feeder cattle, other 
services, herbicides, and milk cows more than offset lower prices for 
nitrogen, potash and phosphate, concentrates, and LP gas. 
 
 
                          Index Summary Table 
========================================================================= 
                      2019           2019           2020           2020 
   Index         -------------------------------------------------------- 
   Group               Jun            Jul            Jun            Jul 
========================================================================= 
 
Prices Received       93.8           91.3           89.2           87.4 
Prices Paid          110.4          110.6          109.2          109.7 
Ratio 1/                85             82             82             79 
========================================================================= 
1/  Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by 
    farmers. 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

