USDA Jul Farm Prices - Aug 30

08/30/2019 | 03:20pm EDT
 The index of prices received by U.S. farmers 
for their products in July was -2.9% From June, and -2.0% From 
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday. 
 
July Prices Received Index Down 2.9 Percent 
 
The July Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 89.8, decreased 
2.9 percent from June 2019. At 86.7, the Crop Production Index decreased 
1.3 percent. The Livestock Production Index, at 93.4, decreased 3.7 percent. 
Producers received lower prices for broilers, market eggs, celery, and cattle 
but higher prices for corn, milk, onions, and cotton. Compared with a year 
earlier, the Prices Received Index is down 2.0 percent. The Crop Production 
Index decreased 0.2 percent and the Livestock Production Index decreased 
2.3 percent. The indexes are calculated using commodity prices and volumes of 
commodities that producers market. Increased monthly movement of wheat, 
grapes, hay, and cotton offset the decreased marketing of milk, cattle, 
broilers, and oranges. The Food Commodities Index, at 92.0, decreased 
4.0 percent from the previous month and 3.2 percent from July 2018. 
 
July Prices Paid Index Unchanged 
 
The July Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, and 
Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 110.5, is unchanged from June 2019 but up 
1.4 percent from July 2018. Lower prices in July for feeder pigs, hay and 
forages, concentrates, and mixed fertilizer offset higher prices for feeder 
cattle, complete feeds, feed grains, and milk cows. 
 
                          Index Summary Table 
========================================================================= 
                      2018           2018           2019           2019 
   Index         -------------------------------------------------------- 
 1990-92=100           Jun            Jul            Jun            Jul 
========================================================================= 
 
Prices Received       95.1           91.6           92.5           89.8 
Prices Paid          108.9            109          110.5          110.5 
Ratio 1/                87             84             84             81 
========================================================================= 
1/  Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by 
    farmers. 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

