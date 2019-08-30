USDA Jul Farm Prices - Aug 30

The index of prices received by U.S. farmers for their products in July was -2.9% From June, and -2.0% From a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday. July Prices Received Index Down 2.9 Percent The July Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 89.8, decreased 2.9 percent from June 2019. At 86.7, the Crop Production Index decreased 1.3 percent. The Livestock Production Index, at 93.4, decreased 3.7 percent. Producers received lower prices for broilers, market eggs, celery, and cattle but higher prices for corn, milk, onions, and cotton. Compared with a year earlier, the Prices Received Index is down 2.0 percent. The Crop Production Index decreased 0.2 percent and the Livestock Production Index decreased 2.3 percent. The indexes are calculated using commodity prices and volumes of commodities that producers market. Increased monthly movement of wheat, grapes, hay, and cotton offset the decreased marketing of milk, cattle, broilers, and oranges. The Food Commodities Index, at 92.0, decreased 4.0 percent from the previous month and 3.2 percent from July 2018. July Prices Paid Index Unchanged The July Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 110.5, is unchanged from June 2019 but up 1.4 percent from July 2018. Lower prices in July for feeder pigs, hay and forages, concentrates, and mixed fertilizer offset higher prices for feeder cattle, complete feeds, feed grains, and milk cows. Index Summary Table ========================================================================= 2018 2018 2019 2019 Index -------------------------------------------------------- 1990-92=100 Jun Jul Jun Jul ========================================================================= Prices Received 95.1 91.6 92.5 89.8 Prices Paid 108.9 109 110.5 110.5 Ratio 1/ 87 84 84 81 ========================================================================= 1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by farmers. Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com