USDA Jun Farm Prices - Jul 31

07/31/2019 | 03:19pm EDT
 The index of prices received by U.S. farmers 
for their products in June was +1.0% From May, but -2.7% From 
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday. 
 
June Prices Received Index Up 1.0 Percent 
 
The June Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 92.5, increased 
1.0 percent from May 2019. At 87.9, the Crop Production Index increased 
5.4 percent. The Livestock Production Index, at 97.0, decreased 1.8 percent. 
Producers received higher prices for lettuce, market eggs, corn, and 
strawberries but lower prices for cattle, broilers, oranges, and hogs. 
Compared with a year earlier, the Prices Received Index is down 2.7 percent. 
The Crop Production Index decreased 2.5 percent and the Livestock Production 
Index decreased 1.5 percent. The indexes are calculated using commodity 
prices and volumes of commodities that producers market. Increased monthly 
movement of wheat, hay, peaches, and corn offset the decreased marketing of 
milk, oranges, broilers, and cattle. The Food Commodities Index, at 95.9, 
increased 0.3 percent from the previous month but decreased 3.0 percent from 
June 2018. 
 
June Prices Paid Index Down 0.5 Percent 
 
The June Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, and 
Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 110.3, is down 0.5 percent from May 2019 but up 
1.3 percent from June 2018. Lower prices in June for feeder cattle, feeder 
pigs, hay and forages, and LP gas more than offset higher prices for feed 
grains, other services, complete feeds, and other machinery. 
 
                          Index Summary Table 
========================================================================= 
                      2018           2018           2019           2019 
   Index         -------------------------------------------------------- 
 1990-92=100           May            Jun            May            Jun 
========================================================================= 
 
Prices Received       94.8           95.1           91.6           92.5 
Prices Paid          109.1          108.9          110.8          110.3 
Ratio 1/                87             87             83             85 
========================================================================= 
1/  Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by 
    farmers. 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

