USDA Jun Farm Prices - Jul 31

The index of prices received by U.S. farmers
for their products in June was +1.0% From May, but -2.7% From
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.
June Prices Received Index Up 1.0 Percent
The June Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 92.5, increased
1.0 percent from May 2019. At 87.9, the Crop Production Index increased
5.4 percent. The Livestock Production Index, at 97.0, decreased 1.8 percent.
Producers received higher prices for lettuce, market eggs, corn, and
strawberries but lower prices for cattle, broilers, oranges, and hogs.
Compared with a year earlier, the Prices Received Index is down 2.7 percent.
The Crop Production Index decreased 2.5 percent and the Livestock Production
Index decreased 1.5 percent. The indexes are calculated using commodity
prices and volumes of commodities that producers market. Increased monthly
movement of wheat, hay, peaches, and corn offset the decreased marketing of
milk, oranges, broilers, and cattle. The Food Commodities Index, at 95.9,
increased 0.3 percent from the previous month but decreased 3.0 percent from
June 2018.
June Prices Paid Index Down 0.5 Percent
The June Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, and
Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 110.3, is down 0.5 percent from May 2019 but up
1.3 percent from June 2018. Lower prices in June for feeder cattle, feeder
pigs, hay and forages, and LP gas more than offset higher prices for feed
grains, other services, complete feeds, and other machinery.
Index Summary Table
=========================================================================
2018 2018 2019 2019
Index --------------------------------------------------------
1990-92=100 May Jun May Jun
=========================================================================
Prices Received 94.8 95.1 91.6 92.5
Prices Paid 109.1 108.9 110.8 110.3
Ratio 1/ 87 87 83 85
=========================================================================
1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by
farmers.
