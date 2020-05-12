Log in
USDA NASS to Re-Survey North Dakota Operators with Previously Unharvested Corn and Soybeans

05/12/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Issued May 12, 2020 by the Agricultural Statistics Board of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). For more information contact Lance Honig at (202) 720-2127 or Lance.Honig@usda.gov.

In May, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact survey respondents in North Dakota who previously reported unharvested corn and/or soybean acreage. If the newly collected data justifies any changes, NASS will update the Jan. 10 estimates in the June 11 Crop Production report. Stocks estimates are also subject to review since unharvested production is included in the estimate of on-farm stocks.

When NASS surveyed producers in December for the Crop Production 2019 Summary, there was significant unharvested acreage of corn in Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin; and unharvested soybean acreage in Michigan, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. The unharvested area and expected production were included in the totals released on Jan. 10. NASS announced plans to re-survey producers in January; however, due to the uncertainty of when producers would be able to complete harvest, specific dates were not available. NASS contacted operators in Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin in April and published updates in the May 12 Crop Production report. Because there was significant acreage still standing for harvest in North Dakota, NASS waited until now to re-contact producers there.

All NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.

Disclaimer

NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 16:34:10 UTC
