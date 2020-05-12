Log in
USDA Reaches a Consent Decision and Civil Penalty with Darren Roberson d/b/a Rock'n R Cattle Company for Packers and Stockyards Act Violations

05/12/2020 | 11:20am EDT

Release No.: 086-20

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2020 - As part of its commitment to ensuring fair and competitive markets for the livestock, meat and poultry industries, on May 5, 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reached a consent decision with Darren Roberson, doing business as Rock'n R Cattle Co., (Rock'n R Cattle) of Lindsay, Okla., for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) resulted in the issuance of an administrative complaint against Rock'n R Cattle on Oct. 4, 2019. The investigation revealed that from Sept. 22, 2015, through March 29, 2016, Rock'n R Cattle violated the P&S Act by purchasing $202,765 worth of livestock without obtaining the necessary bond or bond equivalent. Additionally, Rock'n R Cattle failed to pay when due for livestock purchases totaling $332,880.

Under the consent decision, Rock'n R Cattle agreed that if it engages in operations in any capacity for which bonding is required under the P&S Act, it will ensure that it files and maintains an adequate bond or its equivalent. Additionally, Rock'n R Cattle agreed to keep and maintain records sufficient to fully and correctly disclose all transactions.

Rock'n R Cattle was assessed a civil penalty of $9,000 and agreed to pay $3,500 within 60 days of the final and effective date of the consent agreement. The remaining $5,500 will be held in abeyance for one year to ensure that Rock'n R Cattle meets the terms of the consent agreement and complies with the P&S Act.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the P&S Act, contact Stuart Frank, Director, Packers and Stockyards Division, Fair Trade Practices Program at (515) 323-2586, or by email at stuart.frank@usda.gov.

#

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter

@USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 15:19:04 UTC
