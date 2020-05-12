USDA Reaches a Consent Decision and Civil Penalty with Darren Roberson d/b/a Rock'n R Cattle Company for Packers and Stockyards Act Violations

Release No.: 086-20

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2020 - As part of its commitment to ensuring fair and competitive markets for the livestock, meat and poultry industries, on May 5, 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reached a consent decision with Darren Roberson, doing business as Rock'n R Cattle Co., (Rock'n R Cattle) of Lindsay, Okla., for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) resulted in the issuance of an administrative complaint against Rock'n R Cattle on Oct. 4, 2019. The investigation revealed that from Sept. 22, 2015, through March 29, 2016, Rock'n R Cattle violated the P&S Act by purchasing $202,765 worth of livestock without obtaining the necessary bond or bond equivalent. Additionally, Rock'n R Cattle failed to pay when due for livestock purchases totaling $332,880.

Under the consent decision, Rock'n R Cattle agreed that if it engages in operations in any capacity for which bonding is required under the P&S Act, it will ensure that it files and maintains an adequate bond or its equivalent. Additionally, Rock'n R Cattle agreed to keep and maintain records sufficient to fully and correctly disclose all transactions.

Rock'n R Cattle was assessed a civil penalty of $9,000 and agreed to pay $3,500 within 60 days of the final and effective date of the consent agreement. The remaining $5,500 will be held in abeyance for one year to ensure that Rock'n R Cattle meets the terms of the consent agreement and complies with the P&S Act.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the P&S Act, contact Stuart Frank, Director, Packers and Stockyards Division, Fair Trade Practices Program at (515) 323-2586, or by email at stuart.frank@usda.gov.

