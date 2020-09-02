USDA Receives a Decision Regarding Shane M. Lynch d.b.a. Lynch Cattle Company, LLC for Packers and Stockyards Act Violations

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2020 - As part of its commitment to ensuring fair and competitive markets for the livestock, meat and poultry industries, on Aug. 19, 2020, an administrative law judge issued a decision in favor of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) against Shane M. Lynch d.b.a. Lynch Cattle Company, LLC (Lynch) for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act. <_o3a_p>

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service resulted in the issuance of an administrative complaint against Lynch on Dec. 4, 2018. The investigation revealed that from Sept. 4, 2015, through June 22, 2016, Lynch purchased 148 head of livestock and failed to pay the full purchase price of $259,177 for the livestock; issued three checks to auction markets totaling $63,544 that were returned to Lynch's account unpaid due to insufficient funds; and purchased 169 head of livestock for $193,417 and failed to pay, when due, for the livestock purchases as required by the P&S Act. Additionally, on two occasions, Lynch falsely represented ownership in livestock advertised for sale and accepted payment for the false sales of cattle. Lynch received $80,000 in one transaction and $48,750 in the other. <_o3a_p>

Under the decision and order, Lynch is prohibited from engaging in operations subject to the Act, and from registering under the Act as a dealer or as a market agency buying or selling on a commission basis. Upon application to AMS, a supplemental order may be issued any time after one year if Lynch demonstrates to the satisfaction of AMS that all unpaid livestock sellers have been paid in full. The full Decision and Order is available at 19-0007.<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.<_o3a_p>

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Stuart Frank, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at stuart.frank@usda.gov.<_o3a_p>

#<_o3a_p>

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter

@USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.<_o3a_p>

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender<_o3a_p>