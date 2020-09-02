Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USDA Receives a Decision Regarding Shane M. Lynch d.b.a. Lynch Cattle Company, LLC for Packers and Stockyards Act Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 01:05pm EDT
Date
Wednesday, September 2, 2020 - 1:00pm
Contact Info
Public Affairs
PA@usda.gov
(202) 720-8998
Release No.
141-20

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2020 - As part of its commitment to ensuring fair and competitive markets for the livestock, meat and poultry industries, on Aug. 19, 2020, an administrative law judge issued a decision in favor of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) against Shane M. Lynch d.b.a. Lynch Cattle Company, LLC (Lynch) for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act. <_o3a_p>

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service resulted in the issuance of an administrative complaint against Lynch on Dec. 4, 2018. The investigation revealed that from Sept. 4, 2015, through June 22, 2016, Lynch purchased 148 head of livestock and failed to pay the full purchase price of $259,177 for the livestock; issued three checks to auction markets totaling $63,544 that were returned to Lynch's account unpaid due to insufficient funds; and purchased 169 head of livestock for $193,417 and failed to pay, when due, for the livestock purchases as required by the P&S Act. Additionally, on two occasions, Lynch falsely represented ownership in livestock advertised for sale and accepted payment for the false sales of cattle. Lynch received $80,000 in one transaction and $48,750 in the other. <_o3a_p>

Under the decision and order, Lynch is prohibited from engaging in operations subject to the Act, and from registering under the Act as a dealer or as a market agency buying or selling on a commission basis. Upon application to AMS, a supplemental order may be issued any time after one year if Lynch demonstrates to the satisfaction of AMS that all unpaid livestock sellers have been paid in full. The full Decision and Order is available at 19-0007.<_o3a_p>

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.<_o3a_p>

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Stuart Frank, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at stuart.frank@usda.gov.<_o3a_p>

#<_o3a_p>

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter

@USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.<_o3a_p>

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 17:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:39pGEO Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against The Geo Group, Inc.
BU
01:37pCovenant Health and Acadia Healthcare Hold Virtual Groundbreaking for New Inpatient Behavioral Health Hospital in Knoxville
GL
01:37pSan Antonio International Is First Airport in the World to Purchase and Deploy Virus and Bacteria Defeating Xenex LightStrike Robot
BU
01:32pUNITED CONTINENTAL : U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak to furlough 2,000 workers
RE
01:31pCOVID-19 : Global Parking Management Solutions Market 2020-2024 | Growth in Smart Parking Deployment Projects to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:31pHEARSAY SYSTEMS : Appoints Mike Boese as CEO; Founder Clara Shih Transitions to Executive Chairperson
BU
01:31pVIACOMCBS : Fall in Love All Over Again With BET's Hit-Dramedy, “Tyler Perry's Sistas,” Wednesday, October 14 Starting at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her
BU
01:30pINTEL : 11th Gen Launch
PU
01:30pAugust Reports on Manufacturing Point to Improvement
PU
01:30pMR COOPER : Xome Launches Inspex, A Virtual Valuations Mobile App for DIY Inspections
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Shares Soar Amid Reports of Highway Operator Spin-Off Deal
5BMW AG : Tesla tests the circuits for German energy market push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group