Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USDA Removes Red Tape and Extends Application Deadline to Increase Milk Donations, Program Modifications will help American dairy processors donate more milk for distribution to low-income individuals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 11:24am EDT

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2020 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, Greg Ibach today announced USDA will waive certain documentation requirements in the Commodity Specifications for Fluid Milk and Milk Products Eligible for the Milk Donation Reimbursement Program, allowing American dairy processors to donate more milk for distribution to low-income individuals. These milk donations reduce food waste and provide nutrition assistance to those in need. Information on these changes is available in the Commodity Specifications document at www.ams.usda.gov/mdrp.

'Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to American agricultural producers and processors who together create the strongest food supply in the world,' said Under Secretary Ibach. 'During these unprecedented times, USDA will continue to support changes in how we do business so that America's abundant food supply makes it into the hands of the American people.'

In addition, to ensure eligible dairy processors have the opportunity to participate, USDA has extended the application period through Oct. 30, 2020, for the Milk Donation Reimbursement Program for Fiscal Years 2019 and 2020. The previous deadline for Fiscal Year 2019 applications was May 1, 2020. Once an application is approved, participants will be able to file their reimbursement claims for Fiscal Year 2019 and 2020 donations until Dec. 31, 2020.

USDA is also highlighting allowances in the Commodity Specificationsfor fluid milk processors to make donations with a shelf life of at least 12 days from the delivery date, or the maximum days allowed by local or state regulation upon delivery, whichever is less. The specifications already provide for flexibility for fluid milk processors to donate milk with a shelf life of less than 12 days, if permitted by their state.

Background:

Under the program, eligible dairy organizations partner with non-profit organizations to distribute food to low-income individuals. Those partnerships may apply for and receive limited reimbursements to cover expenses related to certain fluid milk product donations.

Details about program eligibility and participation are available at www.ams.usda.gov/mdrp. Interested partnerships must apply for Fiscal Year 2019 and Fiscal Year 2020 program participation by submitting a completed Milk Donation and Distribution Plan, with an estimated donation amount for each fiscal year, by the Oct. 30, 2020, deadline.

USDA has received numerous requests to expand the program to include additional manufacturing dairy products. The program is only authorized to reimburse for donated fluid milk products, and therefore the Department does not have the regulatory flexibility to expand the program to manufactured dairy products, such as cheese and yogurt.

#

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter

@USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 15:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:44aCONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES : BAE Systems honors Concurrent Technologies with a Gold Tier...
PU
11:44aCELANESE : Environmentally sustainable VAM from Celanese listed as 'green technology' in China for low carbon emissions, low energy consumption, high quality
AQ
11:43aAMAZON COM : Still hiring! Walmart, other superstores buck U.S. employment trend
RE
11:43aCENTURY BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:43aLANDMARK BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:43aEQUUS TOTAL RETURN : Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting
AQ
11:43aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Property Partners swings to loss on property value adjustments
AQ
11:43aHigher Committee of Human Fraternity Calls for Global Day of Prayer on May 14 in Response to COVID-19
BU
11:42aLG CHEM : Homicide charges against Indian factory after fatal gas leak
AQ
11:42aGEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group