USDA Report on Beef Prices First Step Toward Fairer Markets

The USDA released a report on its investigation into disparities between prices paid to farmers and beef prices at grocery stores. The following statement may be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall:

'We appreciate the USDA's thorough examination of the beef markets. There's little doubt that something is wrong when consumers are paying higher prices for meat and at the same time America's farmers and ranchers are being paid less.

'We are pleased the USDA responded to our call for an investigation, but it's important to note the scrutiny of the markets is not concluded. USDA indicates their examination continues and investigations by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, as well as the Department of Justice, are ongoing.

'We are reviewing the policy recommendations the USDA put forth in the report and look forward to working with them and Congress to ensure markets remain fair for everyone involved.'

Background

