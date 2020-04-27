Log in
USDA Settles a Packers and Stockyards Case Against Travis Broocke

04/27/2020 | 10:08am EDT

Release No.: 071-20

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2020 - As part of its commitment to ensuring fair and competitive markets for the livestock, meat and poultry industries, on April 10, 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) entered into a stipulation agreement with Travis Broocke (Broocke), for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act. Under the terms of the stipulation agreement, Broocke waived his right to a hearing and paid a penalty of $750.

An investigation by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service revealed that in March 2019 Broocke failed to pay when due for 14 transactions of livestock totaling $89,348.

The P&S Act requires subject entities to issue the full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to pay timely for livestock purchases and failure to issue the full payment for purchases is an unfair trade practice and a violation of the P&S Act.

The P&S Act authorizes the Secretary of Agriculture to assess civil penalties up to $28,061 per violation against any person after notice and opportunity for hearing on the record. USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and enter into a stipulation agreement to quickly resolve alleged violations.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Stuart Frank, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at stuart.frank@usda.gov.

Get the latest Agricultural Marketing Service news at www.ams.usda.gov/news or follow us on Twitter @USDA_AMS. You can also read about us on the USDA blog.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

