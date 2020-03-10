Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USDA Statement on U.S. Sugar Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 11:30pm EDT

Washington, D.C., March 10, 2020- Consistent with the Commerce Department's Agreement Suspending the Countervailing Duty Investigation on Sugar From Mexico (the Agreement), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today notified the Department of Commerce (Commerce) of an additional need for sugar in the U.S. market of 200,000 short tons raw value (STRV) of refined sugar. Consequently, Commerce has increased the quantity of Mexican refined sugar permitted to be exported by 200,000 STRV for the October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020 period. Commerce previously increased Mexico's refined sugar export limit by 100,000 STRV, also at the request of USDA, on November 25, 2019. In the same way as the November request, today's increase in Mexico's refined sugar export limit will only change the mix between refined and other sugar.

Current market conditions point to a sugar shortage. This action is a further step in ensuring an adequate supply of sugar to the U.S. market, given the terms of the U.S. sugar program and the Agreement Suspending the Countervailing Duty Investigation on Sugar from Mexico.

USDA will continue to monitor the market to assess whether supplies are adequate.

*Refined sugar of a polarity of 99.2 and above, as produced and measured on a dry basis.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

Disclaimer

ARS - Agricultural Research Service published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 03:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:00aBARDOC GOLD : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
01:00aTREASURY METALS : Platinex Inc. and Treasury Metals Inc. to Consolidate Adjoining Projects to Advance Shining Tree Gold Property, Ontario
AQ
12:45aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
12:44aCathay Pacific warns of substantial first half loss, slashes more capacity
RE
12:43aCathay Pacific warns of substantial H1 loss, slashes more capacity
RE
12:35aTAX TIME GUIDE : Tax Withholding Estimator helps retirees, workers and self-employed calculate taxes, fill out new Form W-4
PU
12:35aMINERAL RESOURCES : 11/03/2020 Update - Dividend/Distribution - MIN
PU
12:35aWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : EVP Development speech AOG
PU
12:35aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : Synaptics OLED Touchscreen Controllers Deliver Flagship Performance, Low Power Consumption
PU
12:26aSteel futures gain traction as Argus-linked LME steel contract marks birthday
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Canada government to help provinces fight coronavirus outbreak
2AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Telefonica, TIM plan joint bid for bankrupt Brazilian carrier Oi
3AT&T : AT&T : TitleJohn Stephens Updates Shareholders
4CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : Cathay Pacific warns of substantial first half loss, slashes more capacity
5AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group