USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Soybeans And Products- Sep 12

09/12/2018 | 06:19pm CEST
            U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 
============================================================================== 
Item                           2017/2018                      2018/2019 
                             prev     Sep 12            prev            Sep 12 
============================================================================== 
SOYBEANS                                Million acres 
Area 
 Planted                     90.1       90.1             89.6             89.6 
 Harvested                   89.5       89.5             88.9             88.9 
                                       Bushels 
Yield per harvested 
 acre                        49.1       49.1             51.6             52.8 
                                     Million bushels 
 Beginning stocks             302        302              430              395 
 Production                 4,392      4,392            4,586            4,693 
 Imports                       22         22               25               25 
 Supply, total              4,715      4,715            5,040            5,113 
 Crushings                  2,040      2,055            2,060            2,070 
 Exports                    2,110      2,130            2,060            2,060 
 Seed                         104        104              103              103 
 Residual                      32         32               33               34 
 Use, total                 4,286      4,321            4,256            4,268 
 Ending stocks                430        395              785              845 
 Avg farm prc ($/bu)         9.35       9.35     7.65 - 10.15      7.35 - 9.85 
                                    Million pounds 
SOYBEAN OIL 
Beginning stocks            1,711      1,711            2,171            2,156 
Production                 23,495     23,645           23,795           23,910 
Imports                       315        350              300              300 
Supply, total              25,521     25,706           26,266           26,366 
Domestic Disappearance     20,900     21,100           22,000           22,000 
Biodiesel                   6,900      7,000            7,800            7,800 
Food,Feed & Other 
            Industrial     14,000     14,100           14,200           14,200 
Exports                     2,450      2,450            2,200            2,200 
Use, total                 23,350     23,550           24,200           24,200 
Ending stocks               2,171      2,156            2,066            2,166 
Avg farm prc (c/lb)         30.00      30.00    28.00 - 32.00    28.00 - 32.00 
                                  Thousand short tons 
SOYBEAN MEAL 
Beginning stocks              401        401              400              400 
Production                 48,499     48,899           48,700           48,950 
Imports                       500        500              350              350 
Supply, total              49,400     49,800           49,450           49,700 
Domestic                   34,900     35,000           35,700           35,800 
Exports                    14,100     14,400           13,350           13,500 
Use, total                 49,000     49,400           49,050           49,300 
Ending stocks                 400        400              400              400 
Avg farm prc ($/s.t)       350.00     345.00  295.00 - 335.00  290.00 - 330.00 
==============================================================================

Latest news "Commodities"
