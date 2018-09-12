USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Soybeans And Products- Sep 12

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)
Item 2017/2018 2018/2019
prev Sep 12 prev Sep 12
SOYBEANS Million acres
Area
Planted 90.1 90.1 89.6 89.6
Harvested 89.5 89.5 88.9 88.9
Bushels
Yield per harvested
acre 49.1 49.1 51.6 52.8
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 302 302 430 395
Production 4,392 4,392 4,586 4,693
Imports 22 22 25 25
Supply, total 4,715 4,715 5,040 5,113
Crushings 2,040 2,055 2,060 2,070
Exports 2,110 2,130 2,060 2,060
Seed 104 104 103 103
Residual 32 32 33 34
Use, total 4,286 4,321 4,256 4,268
Ending stocks 430 395 785 845
Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.35 9.35 7.65 - 10.15 7.35 - 9.85
Million pounds
SOYBEAN OIL
Beginning stocks 1,711 1,711 2,171 2,156
Production 23,495 23,645 23,795 23,910
Imports 315 350 300 300
Supply, total 25,521 25,706 26,266 26,366
Domestic Disappearance 20,900 21,100 22,000 22,000
Biodiesel 6,900 7,000 7,800 7,800
Food,Feed & Other
Industrial 14,000 14,100 14,200 14,200
Exports 2,450 2,450 2,200 2,200
Use, total 23,350 23,550 24,200 24,200
Ending stocks 2,171 2,156 2,066 2,166
Avg farm prc (c/lb) 30.00 30.00 28.00 - 32.00 28.00 - 32.00
Thousand short tons
SOYBEAN MEAL
Beginning stocks 401 401 400 400
Production 48,499 48,899 48,700 48,950
Imports 500 500 350 350
Supply, total 49,400 49,800 49,450 49,700
Domestic 34,900 35,000 35,700 35,800
Exports 14,100 14,400 13,350 13,500
Use, total 49,000 49,400 49,050 49,300
Ending stocks 400 400 400 400
Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 350.00 345.00 295.00 - 335.00 290.00 - 330.00
