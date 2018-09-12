USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Soybeans And Products- Sep 12

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) ============================================================================== Item 2017/2018 2018/2019 prev Sep 12 prev Sep 12 ============================================================================== SOYBEANS Million acres Area Planted 90.1 90.1 89.6 89.6 Harvested 89.5 89.5 88.9 88.9 Bushels Yield per harvested acre 49.1 49.1 51.6 52.8 Million bushels Beginning stocks 302 302 430 395 Production 4,392 4,392 4,586 4,693 Imports 22 22 25 25 Supply, total 4,715 4,715 5,040 5,113 Crushings 2,040 2,055 2,060 2,070 Exports 2,110 2,130 2,060 2,060 Seed 104 104 103 103 Residual 32 32 33 34 Use, total 4,286 4,321 4,256 4,268 Ending stocks 430 395 785 845 Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.35 9.35 7.65 - 10.15 7.35 - 9.85 Million pounds SOYBEAN OIL Beginning stocks 1,711 1,711 2,171 2,156 Production 23,495 23,645 23,795 23,910 Imports 315 350 300 300 Supply, total 25,521 25,706 26,266 26,366 Domestic Disappearance 20,900 21,100 22,000 22,000 Biodiesel 6,900 7,000 7,800 7,800 Food,Feed & Other Industrial 14,000 14,100 14,200 14,200 Exports 2,450 2,450 2,200 2,200 Use, total 23,350 23,550 24,200 24,200 Ending stocks 2,171 2,156 2,066 2,166 Avg farm prc (c/lb) 30.00 30.00 28.00 - 32.00 28.00 - 32.00 Thousand short tons SOYBEAN MEAL Beginning stocks 401 401 400 400 Production 48,499 48,899 48,700 48,950 Imports 500 500 350 350 Supply, total 49,400 49,800 49,450 49,700 Domestic 34,900 35,000 35,700 35,800 Exports 14,100 14,400 13,350 13,500 Use, total 49,000 49,400 49,050 49,300 Ending stocks 400 400 400 400 Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 350.00 345.00 295.00 - 335.00 290.00 - 330.00 ==============================================================================