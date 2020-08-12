USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans and Products- Aug 12

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 1/ ============================================================================== Item 2019/2020 2020/2021 prev Aug 12 prev Aug 12 ============================================================================== SOYBEANS Million acres Area Planted 76.1 76.1 83.8 * 83.8 Harvested 75.0 75.0 83.0 * 83.0 Bushels Yield per harvested acre 47.4 47.4 49.8 * 53.3 Million bushels Beginning stocks 909 909 620 615 Production 3,552 3,552 4,135 4,425 Imports 15 15 15 15 Supply, total 4,476 4,476 4,770 5,055 Crushings 2,155 2,160 2,160 2,180 Exports 1,650 1,650 2,050 2,125 Seed 97 97 100 100 Residual -46 -46 35 40 Use, total 3,857 3,862 4,345 4,445 Ending stocks 620 615 425 610 Avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/ 8.55 8.55 8.50 8.35 Million pounds SOYBEAN OIL Beginning stocks 1,775 1,775 2,020 2,060 Production 4/ 24,695 24,810 25,035 25,265 Imports 350 325 400 350 Supply, total 26,820 26,910 27,455 27,675 Domestic Disappearance 21,950 22,000 23,000 23,000 Biodiesel 3/ 7,400 7,600 8,000 8,000 Food,Feed & Other Industrial 14,550 14,400 15,000 15,000 Exports 2,850 2,850 2,400 2,600 Use, total 24,800 24,850 25,400 25,600 Ending stocks 2,020 2,060 2,055 2,075 Avg farm prc (c/lb) 2/ 28.75 29.00 29.00 30.00 Thousand short tons SOYBEAN MEAL Beginning stocks 402 402 375 375 Production 4/ 50,623 50,923 50,975 51,425 Imports 600 600 400 400 Supply, total 51,625 51,925 51,750 52,200 Domestic 37,800 37,900 38,100 38,300 Exports 13,450 13,650 13,250 13,500 Use, total 51,250 51,550 51,350 51,800 Ending stocks 375 375 400 400 Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 2/ 300.00 300.00 300.00 290.00 ============================================================================== Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. Reliability calculations at end of report. 1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for soybeans; October 1 for soybean oil and soybean meal. 2/ Prices: soybeans marketing year weighted average price received by farmers; oil simple average of crude soybean oil Decatur; meal simple average of 48 percent protein Decatur. 3/ Reflects only biodiesel made from methyl ester as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. 4/ Based on an October year crush of 2 165 million bushels for 2019/20 and 2 180 million bushels for 2020/21. *Planted and harvested acres are from the June 30 2020 Acreage report. The yield is based on a weather-adjusted trend model. Write to Linda Rice at csstat@dowjones.com