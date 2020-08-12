Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans and Products- Aug 12

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 12:17pm EDT
            U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 1/ 
============================================================================== 
Item                           2019/2020                      2020/2021 
                             prev     Aug 12            prev            Aug 12 
============================================================================== 
SOYBEANS                                Million acres 
Area 
 Planted                     76.1       76.1           83.8 *             83.8 
 Harvested                   75.0       75.0           83.0 *             83.0 
                                       Bushels 
Yield per harvested 
 acre                        47.4       47.4           49.8 *             53.3 
                                     Million bushels 
 Beginning stocks             909        909              620              615 
 Production                 3,552      3,552            4,135            4,425 
 Imports                       15         15               15               15 
 Supply, total              4,476      4,476            4,770            5,055 
 Crushings                  2,155      2,160            2,160            2,180 
 Exports                    1,650      1,650            2,050            2,125 
 Seed                          97         97              100              100 
 Residual                     -46        -46               35               40 
 Use, total                 3,857      3,862            4,345            4,445 
 Ending stocks                620        615              425              610 
 Avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/      8.55       8.55             8.50             8.35 
                                    Million pounds 
SOYBEAN OIL 
Beginning stocks            1,775      1,775            2,020            2,060 
Production 4/              24,695     24,810           25,035           25,265 
Imports                       350        325              400              350 
Supply, total              26,820     26,910           27,455           27,675 
Domestic Disappearance     21,950     22,000           23,000           23,000 
Biodiesel 3/                7,400      7,600            8,000            8,000 
Food,Feed & Other 
            Industrial     14,550     14,400           15,000           15,000 
Exports                     2,850      2,850            2,400            2,600 
Use, total                 24,800     24,850           25,400           25,600 
Ending stocks               2,020      2,060            2,055            2,075 
Avg farm prc (c/lb) 2/      28.75      29.00            29.00            30.00 
                                  Thousand short tons 
SOYBEAN MEAL 
Beginning stocks              402        402              375              375 
Production 4/              50,623     50,923           50,975           51,425 
Imports                       600        600              400              400 
Supply, total              51,625     51,925           51,750           52,200 
Domestic                   37,800     37,900           38,100           38,300 
Exports                    13,450     13,650           13,250           13,500 
Use, total                 51,250     51,550           51,350           51,800 
Ending stocks                 375        375              400              400 
Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 2/    300.00     300.00           300.00           290.00 
============================================================================== 
Note:  Totals may not add due to rounding.  Reliability calculations at end 
of report.  1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for soybeans; October 1 
for soybean oil and soybean meal.  2/ Prices: soybeans  marketing year 
weighted average price received by farmers; oil  simple average of crude 
soybean oil  Decatur; meal  simple average of 48 percent protein  Decatur. 
3/ Reflects only biodiesel made from methyl ester as reported by the U.S. 
Energy Information Administration.  4/ Based on an October year crush of 2 
165 million bushels for 2019/20 and 2 180 million bushels for 2020/21. 
*Planted and harvested acres are from the June 30  2020 Acreage report.  The 
yield is based on a weather-adjusted trend model. 
 
 
Write to Linda Rice at csstat@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACREAGE HOLDINGS, INC. 3.46% 2.98 Delayed Quote.-51.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.39% 45.12 Delayed Quote.-31.89%
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.26% 11.68 End-of-day quote.-10.85%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.07% 282 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.42% 31.06 End-of-day quote.-9.94%
WTI 1.58% 42.19 Delayed Quote.-31.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Commodities"
12:25pUSDA forecasts record-large U.S. corn crop, second biggest soy crop
RE
12:18pUSDA CROP PRODUCTION : U.S. Soybeans-Aug 12
DJ
12:17pUSDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Soybeans and Products- Aug 12
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
3JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
4APPLE INC. : Tesla to Split Stock 5 for 1 After Price Surge -- WSJ
5M&G PLC : M&G : half year 2020 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group