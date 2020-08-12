USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans and Products- Aug 12

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 1/
==============================================================================
Item 2019/2020 2020/2021
prev Aug 12 prev Aug 12
==============================================================================
SOYBEANS Million acres
Area
Planted 76.1 76.1 83.8 * 83.8
Harvested 75.0 75.0 83.0 * 83.0
Bushels
Yield per harvested
acre 47.4 47.4 49.8 * 53.3
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 909 909 620 615
Production 3,552 3,552 4,135 4,425
Imports 15 15 15 15
Supply, total 4,476 4,476 4,770 5,055
Crushings 2,155 2,160 2,160 2,180
Exports 1,650 1,650 2,050 2,125
Seed 97 97 100 100
Residual -46 -46 35 40
Use, total 3,857 3,862 4,345 4,445
Ending stocks 620 615 425 610
Avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/ 8.55 8.55 8.50 8.35
Million pounds
SOYBEAN OIL
Beginning stocks 1,775 1,775 2,020 2,060
Production 4/ 24,695 24,810 25,035 25,265
Imports 350 325 400 350
Supply, total 26,820 26,910 27,455 27,675
Domestic Disappearance 21,950 22,000 23,000 23,000
Biodiesel 3/ 7,400 7,600 8,000 8,000
Food,Feed & Other
Industrial 14,550 14,400 15,000 15,000
Exports 2,850 2,850 2,400 2,600
Use, total 24,800 24,850 25,400 25,600
Ending stocks 2,020 2,060 2,055 2,075
Avg farm prc (c/lb) 2/ 28.75 29.00 29.00 30.00
Thousand short tons
SOYBEAN MEAL
Beginning stocks 402 402 375 375
Production 4/ 50,623 50,923 50,975 51,425
Imports 600 600 400 400
Supply, total 51,625 51,925 51,750 52,200
Domestic 37,800 37,900 38,100 38,300
Exports 13,450 13,650 13,250 13,500
Use, total 51,250 51,550 51,350 51,800
Ending stocks 375 375 400 400
Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 2/ 300.00 300.00 300.00 290.00
==============================================================================
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. Reliability calculations at end
of report. 1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for soybeans; October 1
for soybean oil and soybean meal. 2/ Prices: soybeans marketing year
weighted average price received by farmers; oil simple average of crude
soybean oil Decatur; meal simple average of 48 percent protein Decatur.
3/ Reflects only biodiesel made from methyl ester as reported by the U.S.
Energy Information Administration. 4/ Based on an October year crush of 2
165 million bushels for 2019/20 and 2 180 million bushels for 2020/21.
*Planted and harvested acres are from the June 30 2020 Acreage report. The
yield is based on a weather-adjusted trend model.
