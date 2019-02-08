USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Soybeans and Products- Feb 8

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 1/
Item 2017/18 2018/19
prev Feb 8 prev Feb 8
SOYBEANS Million acres
Area
Planted 83.4 90.2 89.1 89.2
Harvested 82.7 89.5 88.3 88.1
Bushels
Yield per harvested
acre 52.0 49.3 52.1 51.6
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 197 302 438 438
Production 4,296 4,412 4,600 4,544
Imports 22 22 25 20
Supply, total 4,515 4,735 5,063 5,002
Crushings 1,901 2,055 2,080 2,090
Exports 2,166 2,129 1,900 1,875
Seed 105 104 96 96
Residual 41 9 32 31
Use, total 4,214 4,297 4,107 4,092
Ending stocks 302 438 955 910
Avg farm prc($/bu) 2/ 9.47 9.33 7.85 - 9.35 8.10 - 9.10
Million pounds
SOYBEAN OIL
Beginning stocks 1,687 1,711 1,990 1,990
Production 4/ 22,123 23,767 24,025 24,455
Imports 319 335 300 300
Supply, total 24,129 25,814 26,315 26,745
Domestic Disappearance 19,862 21,376 22,200 22,400
Biodiesel 3/ 6,200 7,134 7,800 8,000
Food, Feed &
other industrial 13,662 14,243 14,400 14,400
Exports 2,556 2,447 2,200 2,250
Use, total 22,418 23,824 24,400 24,650
Ending stocks 1,711 1,990 1,915 2,095
Avg farm prc(c/lb) 2/ 32.48 30.04 28.00 - 32.00 28.50 - 31.50
Thousand short tons
SOYBEAN MEAL
Beginning stocks 264 401 553 553
Production 4/ 44,787 49,216 49,147 49,147
Imports 350 495 350 350
Supply, total 45,400 50,112 50,050 50,050
Domestic Disappearance 33,420 34,733 35,850 35,850
Exports 11,580 14,826 13,750 13,750
Use, total 45,000 49,559 49,600 49,600
Ending stocks 401 553 450 450
Avg Farm prc($/s.t.) 2/ 316.88 345.02 290.00 - 330.00 295.00 - 335.00
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. Reliability calculations at end
of report. 1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for soybeans; October 1
for soybean oil and soybean meal. 2/ Prices: soybeans marketing year
weighted average price received by farmers; oil simple average of crude
soybean oil Decatur; meal simple average of 48 percent protein Decatur.
3/ Reflects only biodiesel made from methyl ester as reported by the U.S.
Energy Information Administration. 4/ Based on an October year crush of 2
079 million bushels for 2017/18 and 2 090 million bushels for 2018/19.
