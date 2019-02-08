Log in
USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Soybeans and Products- Feb 8

02/08/2019 | 12:20pm EST
          U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 1/ 
======================================================================== 
Item                          2017/18                   2018/19 
                           prev   Feb 8          prev          Feb 8 
======================================================================== 
SOYBEANS                                Million acres 
Area 
 Planted                   83.4    90.2            89.1            89.2 
 Harvested                 82.7    89.5            88.3            88.1 
                                        Bushels 
Yield per harvested 
 acre                      52.0    49.3            52.1            51.6 
                                      Million bushels 
 Beginning stocks           197     302             438             438 
 Production               4,296   4,412           4,600           4,544 
 Imports                     22      22              25              20 
 Supply, total            4,515   4,735           5,063           5,002 
 Crushings                1,901   2,055           2,080           2,090 
 Exports                  2,166   2,129           1,900           1,875 
 Seed                       105     104              96              96 
 Residual                    41       9              32              31 
 Use, total               4,214   4,297           4,107           4,092 
 Ending stocks              302     438             955             910 
 Avg farm prc($/bu) 2/     9.47    9.33     7.85 - 9.35     8.10 - 9.10 
                                    Million pounds 
SOYBEAN OIL 
Beginning stocks          1,687   1,711           1,990           1,990 
Production 4/            22,123  23,767          24,025          24,455 
Imports                     319     335             300             300 
Supply, total            24,129  25,814          26,315          26,745 
Domestic Disappearance   19,862  21,376          22,200          22,400 
Biodiesel 3/              6,200   7,134           7,800           8,000 
Food, Feed & 
 other industrial        13,662  14,243          14,400          14,400 
Exports                   2,556   2,447           2,200           2,250 
Use, total               22,418  23,824          24,400          24,650 
Ending stocks             1,711   1,990           1,915           2,095 
Avg farm prc(c/lb) 2/     32.48   30.04   28.00 - 32.00   28.50 - 31.50 
                                  Thousand short tons 
SOYBEAN MEAL 
Beginning stocks            264     401             553             553 
Production 4/            44,787  49,216          49,147          49,147 
Imports                     350     495             350             350 
Supply, total            45,400  50,112          50,050          50,050 
Domestic Disappearance   33,420  34,733          35,850          35,850 
Exports                  11,580  14,826          13,750          13,750 
Use, total               45,000  49,559          49,600          49,600 
Ending stocks               401     553             450             450 
Avg Farm prc($/s.t.) 2/  316.88  345.02 290.00 - 330.00 295.00 - 335.00 
======================================================================== 
Note:  Totals may not add due to rounding.  Reliability calculations at end 
of report.  1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for soybeans; October 1 
for soybean oil and soybean meal.  2/ Prices: soybeans  marketing year 
weighted average price received by farmers; oil  simple average of crude 
soybean oil  Decatur; meal  simple average of 48 percent protein  Decatur. 
3/ Reflects only biodiesel made from methyl ester as reported by the U.S. 
Energy Information Administration.  4/ Based on an October year crush of 2 
079 million bushels for 2017/18 and 2 090 million bushels for 2018/19. 
 
 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

