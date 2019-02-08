USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Soybeans and Products- Feb 8

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 1/ ======================================================================== Item 2017/18 2018/19 prev Feb 8 prev Feb 8 ======================================================================== SOYBEANS Million acres Area Planted 83.4 90.2 89.1 89.2 Harvested 82.7 89.5 88.3 88.1 Bushels Yield per harvested acre 52.0 49.3 52.1 51.6 Million bushels Beginning stocks 197 302 438 438 Production 4,296 4,412 4,600 4,544 Imports 22 22 25 20 Supply, total 4,515 4,735 5,063 5,002 Crushings 1,901 2,055 2,080 2,090 Exports 2,166 2,129 1,900 1,875 Seed 105 104 96 96 Residual 41 9 32 31 Use, total 4,214 4,297 4,107 4,092 Ending stocks 302 438 955 910 Avg farm prc($/bu) 2/ 9.47 9.33 7.85 - 9.35 8.10 - 9.10 Million pounds SOYBEAN OIL Beginning stocks 1,687 1,711 1,990 1,990 Production 4/ 22,123 23,767 24,025 24,455 Imports 319 335 300 300 Supply, total 24,129 25,814 26,315 26,745 Domestic Disappearance 19,862 21,376 22,200 22,400 Biodiesel 3/ 6,200 7,134 7,800 8,000 Food, Feed & other industrial 13,662 14,243 14,400 14,400 Exports 2,556 2,447 2,200 2,250 Use, total 22,418 23,824 24,400 24,650 Ending stocks 1,711 1,990 1,915 2,095 Avg farm prc(c/lb) 2/ 32.48 30.04 28.00 - 32.00 28.50 - 31.50 Thousand short tons SOYBEAN MEAL Beginning stocks 264 401 553 553 Production 4/ 44,787 49,216 49,147 49,147 Imports 350 495 350 350 Supply, total 45,400 50,112 50,050 50,050 Domestic Disappearance 33,420 34,733 35,850 35,850 Exports 11,580 14,826 13,750 13,750 Use, total 45,000 49,559 49,600 49,600 Ending stocks 401 553 450 450 Avg Farm prc($/s.t.) 2/ 316.88 345.02 290.00 - 330.00 295.00 - 335.00 ======================================================================== Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. Reliability calculations at end of report. 1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for soybeans; October 1 for soybean oil and soybean meal. 2/ Prices: soybeans marketing year weighted average price received by farmers; oil simple average of crude soybean oil Decatur; meal simple average of 48 percent protein Decatur. 3/ Reflects only biodiesel made from methyl ester as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. 4/ Based on an October year crush of 2 079 million bushels for 2017/18 and 2 090 million bushels for 2018/19. Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com