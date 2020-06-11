USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans and Products- Jun 11

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 1/ ============================================================================== Item 2019/2020 2020/2021 prev Jun 11 prev Jun 11 ============================================================================== SOYBEANS Million acres Area Planted 76.1 76.1 83.5 * 83.5 * Harvested 75.0 75.0 82.8 * 82.8 * Bushels Yield per harvested acre 47.4 47.4 49.8 * 49.8 * Million bushels Beginning stocks 909 909 580 585 Production 3,557 3,552 4,125 4,125 Imports 15 15 15 15 Supply, total 4,481 4,476 4,720 4,725 Crushings 2,125 2,140 2,130 2,145 Exports 1,675 1,650 2,050 2,050 Seed 97 97 100 100 Residual 4 4 35 35 Use, total 3,901 3,891 4,315 4,330 Ending stocks 580 585 405 395 Avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/ 8.50 8.50 8.20 8.20 Million pounds SOYBEAN OIL Beginning stocks 1,775 1,775 1,880 1,940 Production 4/ 24,480 24,590 24,685 24,860 Imports 375 375 400 400 Supply, total 26,630 26,740 26,965 27,200 Domestic Disappearance 22,200 22,100 23,000 23,000 Biodiesel 3/ 7,500 7,400 8,000 8,000 Food,Feed & Other Industrial 14,700 14,700 15,000 15,000 Exports 2,550 2,700 2,100 2,200 Use, total 24,750 24,800 25,100 25,200 Ending stocks 1,880 1,940 1,865 2,000 Avg farm prc (c/lb) 2/ 28.50 28.50 29.00 29.00 Thousand short tons SOYBEAN MEAL Beginning stocks 402 402 375 375 Production 4/ 49,973 50,323 50,225 50,525 Imports 550 600 400 400 Supply, total 50,925 51,325 51,000 51,300 Domestic 37,100 37,500 37,500 37,800 Exports 13,450 13,450 13,100 13,100 Use, total 50,550 50,950 50,600 50,900 Ending stocks 375 375 400 400 Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 2/ 300.00 295.00 290.00 290.00 ============================================================================== Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. Reliability calculations at end of report. 1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for soybeans; October 1 for soybean oil and soybean meal. 2/ Prices: soybeans marketing year weighted average price received by farmers; oil simple average of crude soybean oil Decatur; meal simple average of 48 percent protein Decatur. 3/ Reflects only biodiesel made from methyl ester as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. 4/ Based on an October year crush of 2 140 million bushels for 2019/20 and 2 145 million bushels for 2020/21. *Planted acres are reported in the March 31 2020 Prospective Plantings report. Harvested acres are based on the 5-year planted-to-harvested ratio. The projected yield is based on a weather-adjusted trend model and assumes normal weather. Write to Linda Rice at csstat@dowjones.com