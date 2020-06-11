Log in
USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans and Products- Jun 11

06/11/2020 | 12:17pm EDT
            U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 1/ 
============================================================================== 
Item                           2019/2020                      2020/2021 
                             prev     Jun 11            prev            Jun 11 
============================================================================== 
SOYBEANS                                Million acres 
Area 
 Planted                     76.1       76.1           83.5 *           83.5 * 
 Harvested                   75.0       75.0           82.8 *           82.8 * 
                                       Bushels 
Yield per harvested 
 acre                        47.4       47.4           49.8 *           49.8 * 
                                     Million bushels 
 Beginning stocks             909        909              580              585 
 Production                 3,557      3,552            4,125            4,125 
 Imports                       15         15               15               15 
 Supply, total              4,481      4,476            4,720            4,725 
 Crushings                  2,125      2,140            2,130            2,145 
 Exports                    1,675      1,650            2,050            2,050 
 Seed                          97         97              100              100 
 Residual                       4          4               35               35 
 Use, total                 3,901      3,891            4,315            4,330 
 Ending stocks                580        585              405              395 
 Avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/      8.50       8.50             8.20             8.20 
                                    Million pounds 
SOYBEAN OIL 
Beginning stocks            1,775      1,775            1,880            1,940 
Production 4/              24,480     24,590           24,685           24,860 
Imports                       375        375              400              400 
Supply, total              26,630     26,740           26,965           27,200 
Domestic Disappearance     22,200     22,100           23,000           23,000 
Biodiesel 3/                7,500      7,400            8,000            8,000 
Food,Feed & Other 
            Industrial     14,700     14,700           15,000           15,000 
Exports                     2,550      2,700            2,100            2,200 
Use, total                 24,750     24,800           25,100           25,200 
Ending stocks               1,880      1,940            1,865            2,000 
Avg farm prc (c/lb) 2/      28.50      28.50            29.00            29.00 
                                  Thousand short tons 
SOYBEAN MEAL 
Beginning stocks              402        402              375              375 
Production 4/              49,973     50,323           50,225           50,525 
Imports                       550        600              400              400 
Supply, total              50,925     51,325           51,000           51,300 
Domestic                   37,100     37,500           37,500           37,800 
Exports                    13,450     13,450           13,100           13,100 
Use, total                 50,550     50,950           50,600           50,900 
Ending stocks                 375        375              400              400 
Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 2/    300.00     295.00           290.00           290.00 
============================================================================== 
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding.  Reliability calculations at end of 
report.  1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for soybeans; October 1 for 
soybean oil and soybean meal.  2/ Prices: soybeans  marketing year weighted 
average price received by farmers; oil  simple average of crude soybean oil 
Decatur; meal  simple average of 48 percent protein  Decatur.  3/ Reflects 
only biodiesel made from methyl ester as reported by the U.S. Energy 
Information Administration.  4/ Based on an October year crush of 2 140 
million bushels for 2019/20 and 2 145 million bushels for 2020/21. *Planted 
acres are reported in the March 31  2020 Prospective Plantings report. 
Harvested acres are based on the 5-year planted-to-harvested ratio.  The 
projected yield is based on a weather-adjusted trend model and assumes normal 
weather. 
 
 
Write to Linda Rice at csstat@dowjones.com

