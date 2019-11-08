Log in
USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans and Products- Nov 8

11/08/2019 | 12:24pm EST
            U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 1/ 
============================================================================== 
Item                           2018/2019                      2019/2020 
                             prev     Nov 8            prev            Nov 8 
============================================================================== 
SOYBEANS                                Million acres 
Area 
 Planted                     89.2       89.2             76.5             76.5 
 Harvested                   87.6       87.6             75.6             75.6 
                                       Bushels 
Yield per harvested 
 acre                        50.6       50.6             46.9             46.9 
                                     Million bushels 
 Beginning stocks             438        438              913              913 
 Production                 4,428      4,428            3,550            3,550 
 Imports                       14         14               20               20 
 Supply, total              4,880      4,880            4,483            4,483 
 Crushings                  2,092      2,092            2,120            2,105 
 Exports                    1,748      1,748            1,775            1,775 
 Seed                          89         89               96               96 
 Residual                      39         39               32               32 
 Use, total                 3,967      3,967            4,023            4,008 
 Ending stocks                913        913              460              475 
 Avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/      8.48       8.48             9.00             9.00 
                                    Million pounds 
SOYBEAN OIL 
Beginning stocks            1,995      1,995            1,710            1,776 
Production 4/              24,290     24,195           24,590           24,420 
Imports                       400        398              450              450 
Supply, total              26,685     26,589           26,750           26,646 
Domestic Disappearance     22,950     22,872           23,500           23,500 
Biodiesel 3/                8,000      8,000            8,500            8,500 
Food,Feed & Other 
            Industrial     14,950     14,872           15,000           15,000 
Exports                     2,025      1,941            1,725            1,700 
Use, total                 24,975     24,813           25,225           25,200 
Ending stocks               1,710      1,776            1,525            1,446 
Avg farm prc (c/lb) 2/      28.26      28.26            30.00            31.00 
                                  Thousand short tons 
SOYBEAN MEAL 
Beginning stocks              555        555              450              402 
Production 4/              48,995     48,809           49,800           49,498 
Imports                       700        684              500              500 
Supply, total              50,250     50,048           50,750           50,400 
Domestic                   36,200     36,092           36,650           36,650 
Exports                    13,600     13,554           13,700           13,350 
Use, total                 49,800     49,646           50,350           50,000 
Ending stocks                 450        402              400              400 
Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 2/    308.28     308.28           325.00           325.00 
============================================================================== 
Note:  Totals may not add due to rounding.  Reliability calculations at end 
of report.  1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for soybeans; October 1 
for soybean oil and soybean meal.  2/ Prices: soybeans  marketing year 
weighted average price received by farmers; oil  simple average of crude 
soybean oil  Decatur; meal  simple average of 48 percent protein  Decatur. 
3/ Reflects only biodiesel made from methyl ester as reported by the U.S. 
Energy Information Administration.  4/ Based on an October year crush of 2 
085 million bushels for 2018/19 and 2 105 million bushels for 2019/20. 
 
 
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.02% 62.37 Delayed Quote.14.77%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
VILMORIN & CIE -1.39% 49.8 Real-time Quote.-1.88%
WTI 0.53% 57.21 Delayed Quote.24.56%
