USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans and Products- Nov 8

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 1/
==============================================================================
Item 2018/2019 2019/2020
prev Nov 8 prev Nov 8
==============================================================================
SOYBEANS Million acres
Area
Planted 89.2 89.2 76.5 76.5
Harvested 87.6 87.6 75.6 75.6
Bushels
Yield per harvested
acre 50.6 50.6 46.9 46.9
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 438 438 913 913
Production 4,428 4,428 3,550 3,550
Imports 14 14 20 20
Supply, total 4,880 4,880 4,483 4,483
Crushings 2,092 2,092 2,120 2,105
Exports 1,748 1,748 1,775 1,775
Seed 89 89 96 96
Residual 39 39 32 32
Use, total 3,967 3,967 4,023 4,008
Ending stocks 913 913 460 475
Avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/ 8.48 8.48 9.00 9.00
Million pounds
SOYBEAN OIL
Beginning stocks 1,995 1,995 1,710 1,776
Production 4/ 24,290 24,195 24,590 24,420
Imports 400 398 450 450
Supply, total 26,685 26,589 26,750 26,646
Domestic Disappearance 22,950 22,872 23,500 23,500
Biodiesel 3/ 8,000 8,000 8,500 8,500
Food,Feed & Other
Industrial 14,950 14,872 15,000 15,000
Exports 2,025 1,941 1,725 1,700
Use, total 24,975 24,813 25,225 25,200
Ending stocks 1,710 1,776 1,525 1,446
Avg farm prc (c/lb) 2/ 28.26 28.26 30.00 31.00
Thousand short tons
SOYBEAN MEAL
Beginning stocks 555 555 450 402
Production 4/ 48,995 48,809 49,800 49,498
Imports 700 684 500 500
Supply, total 50,250 50,048 50,750 50,400
Domestic 36,200 36,092 36,650 36,650
Exports 13,600 13,554 13,700 13,350
Use, total 49,800 49,646 50,350 50,000
Ending stocks 450 402 400 400
Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 2/ 308.28 308.28 325.00 325.00
==============================================================================
Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. Reliability calculations at end
of report. 1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for soybeans; October 1
for soybean oil and soybean meal. 2/ Prices: soybeans marketing year
weighted average price received by farmers; oil simple average of crude
soybean oil Decatur; meal simple average of 48 percent protein Decatur.
3/ Reflects only biodiesel made from methyl ester as reported by the U.S.
Energy Information Administration. 4/ Based on an October year crush of 2
085 million bushels for 2018/19 and 2 105 million bushels for 2019/20.
