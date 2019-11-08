USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans and Products- Nov 8

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure) 1/ ============================================================================== Item 2018/2019 2019/2020 prev Nov 8 prev Nov 8 ============================================================================== SOYBEANS Million acres Area Planted 89.2 89.2 76.5 76.5 Harvested 87.6 87.6 75.6 75.6 Bushels Yield per harvested acre 50.6 50.6 46.9 46.9 Million bushels Beginning stocks 438 438 913 913 Production 4,428 4,428 3,550 3,550 Imports 14 14 20 20 Supply, total 4,880 4,880 4,483 4,483 Crushings 2,092 2,092 2,120 2,105 Exports 1,748 1,748 1,775 1,775 Seed 89 89 96 96 Residual 39 39 32 32 Use, total 3,967 3,967 4,023 4,008 Ending stocks 913 913 460 475 Avg farm prc ($/bu) 2/ 8.48 8.48 9.00 9.00 Million pounds SOYBEAN OIL Beginning stocks 1,995 1,995 1,710 1,776 Production 4/ 24,290 24,195 24,590 24,420 Imports 400 398 450 450 Supply, total 26,685 26,589 26,750 26,646 Domestic Disappearance 22,950 22,872 23,500 23,500 Biodiesel 3/ 8,000 8,000 8,500 8,500 Food,Feed & Other Industrial 14,950 14,872 15,000 15,000 Exports 2,025 1,941 1,725 1,700 Use, total 24,975 24,813 25,225 25,200 Ending stocks 1,710 1,776 1,525 1,446 Avg farm prc (c/lb) 2/ 28.26 28.26 30.00 31.00 Thousand short tons SOYBEAN MEAL Beginning stocks 555 555 450 402 Production 4/ 48,995 48,809 49,800 49,498 Imports 700 684 500 500 Supply, total 50,250 50,048 50,750 50,400 Domestic 36,200 36,092 36,650 36,650 Exports 13,600 13,554 13,700 13,350 Use, total 49,800 49,646 50,350 50,000 Ending stocks 450 402 400 400 Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 2/ 308.28 308.28 325.00 325.00 ============================================================================== Note: Totals may not add due to rounding. Reliability calculations at end of report. 1/ Marketing year beginning September 1 for soybeans; October 1 for soybean oil and soybean meal. 2/ Prices: soybeans marketing year weighted average price received by farmers; oil simple average of crude soybean oil Decatur; meal simple average of 48 percent protein Decatur. 3/ Reflects only biodiesel made from methyl ester as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. 4/ Based on an October year crush of 2 085 million bushels for 2018/19 and 2 105 million bushels for 2019/20. Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com