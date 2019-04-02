Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USDA United States Department of Agriculture : Study Shows Significant Greenhouse Gas Benefits of Ethanol Compared with Gasoline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

(WASHINGTON, D.C., April 2, 2019) - A new study released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) finds greenhouse gas emissions from corn-based ethanol are about 39 percent lower than gasoline. The study also states that when ethanol is refined at natural gas-powered refineries, the greenhouse gas emissions are even lower, around 43 percent below gasoline.

'These new findings provide further evidence that biofuels from America's heartland reduce greenhouse gases even more than we thought, and that our farmers and ethanol plants continue to become more efficient and effective,' said Secretary Sonny Perdue. 'President Trump has made it abundantly clear he is unleashing the full potential of American energy production as we retake our rightful place as the world's leader. Expanding the sale of E15 year-round will provide consumers with more choices when they fill up at the pump, including environmentally friendly fuel with decreased emissions. I appreciate EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler moving expeditiously to finalize the E-15 rule before the start of summer driving season.'

The study, led by Dr. Jan Lewandrowski of USDA's Office of the Chief Economist, and published in the journal Biofuels, supports findings of other research that ethanol has a significantly better greenhouse gas profile than previously estimated.

The study, titled 'The greenhouse gas benefits of corn ethanol-assessing recent evidence ,' attributes much of these additional benefits to revised estimates of the impacts of land-use change as a result of demand for ethanol. Where previous estimates anticipated farmers bringing additional land into production as a result of increased corn prices, recent analysis finds only modest increases in crop acreage. Additional improvements at ethanol refineries, combined with on-farm conservation practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as reduced tillage and cover crops, have further decreased emissions associated with corn ethanol. The study projects that with added improvements in refineries and on farms, a reduction of over 70 percent in lifecycle emissions is possible by 2022.

More information on the greenhouse gas profile of biofuels is available at www.usda.gov/oce/oeep.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.

Disclaimer

USDA - United States Department of Agriculture published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 17:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:14pShares slip after six-month peak, oil nears $70 a barrel
RE
02:14pAir Canada delays launch of seasonal routes due to Boeing MAX grounding
RE
02:11pShares slip after six-month peak, oil nears $70 a barrel
RE
02:11pShares slip after 6-month peak, oil nears $70 a barrel
RE
02:07pTariff, enforcement issues still hurdles to US-China trade deal - U.S. Chamber
RE
02:00pTo save time and money, companies roll out caregiving benefits
RE
01:55pFounder of Britain's Superdry wins investor backing for board return
RE
01:47pUSDA UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Study Shows Significant Greenhouse Gas Benefits of Ethanol Compared with Gasoline
PU
01:42pMAREX FINANCIAL : Spectron joins IBA Gold & Silver price auction
PU
01:30pCANADA CANOLA EXPORTER : if China ban continues, will be hard to find markets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX : wins another major order for 157.5 MW with N149 turbine
5Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About