Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Aug 9

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 04:34pm EDT
NW_LS446 
Des Moines, IA     Fri, Aug 09, 2019     USDA Market News 
 
WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG) 
The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the 
week ended 8/9/2019 was estimated at 3.60 per cwt live, unchanged 
when compared to last week. 
FOB CENTRAL U.S. 
CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) - 
                             Lbs     Price   Change   Value 
                                             Prv/Wk 
Cheek meat, trimmed           0.28   87.00     -       0.24 
Chitterlings                  1.26   42.00     -       0.53 
Ears, edible export           0.19  150.00     -       0.29 
Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx    0.18   64.00     -       0.12 
Hearts, slashed, domestic     0.28   58.50     -       0.16 
Kidneys, inedible             0.25   11.75     -       0.03 
Livers, inedible              1.25   17.00     -       0.21 
Melts, inedible               0.17    5.50     -       0.01 
Salivary Glands               0.26   26.00     -       0.07 
Snouts, mask on               0.28   57.00     7.00    0.16 
Stomachs, scld, small box     0.43   85.00     -       0.37 
Lungs, inedible               0.95    4.63     -       0.04 
Choice white grease           0.50   28.00    -0.50    0.14 
Pork meat & bone meal         1.57  200.00    -2.75    0.16 
Pork blood meal               0.58  650.00   -65.00    0.19 
Lard                          1.72   28.25     -       0.48 
Blood plasma                  2.01   20.00     -       0.40 
                Totals:      12.16                     3.60 
           Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress):       4.86 
(1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds. 
 
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA 
         Veronica M. Alvarado  515-284-4460  Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
         24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830 
         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt 
         www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1530C    VMA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
04:34pUSDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Aug 9
DJ
04:33pFall in Copper Prices Threatens to Drive Metal Shortages
DJ
04:29pOil rises on European stock draw despite demand slowdown forecast
RE
04:29pOil rises on European stock draw despite demand slowdown forecast
RE
04:25pGold gains as trade concerns weigh on global markets
RE
04:25pGold gains as trade concerns weigh on global markets
RE
04:24pGold gains as trade concerns weigh on global markets
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:08pRio Tinto's Resolution copper project in Arizona moves step closer
RE
03:34pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 9
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group