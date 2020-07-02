Log in
USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Jul 2

07/02/2020 | 05:18pm EDT
Des Moines, IA     Thu, Jul 02, 2020     USDA Market News 
 
WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG) 
The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the 
week ended 7/2/2020 was estimated at 3.62 per cwt live, up 
0.01 when compared to last week. 
FOB CENTRAL U.S. 
CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) - 
                                Lbs        Price           Change          Value 
                                                           Prv/Wk 
Cheek meat, trimmed             0.28       85.00             -             0.24 
Chitterlings                    1.26       42.00             -             0.53 
Ears, edible export             0.19       150.00            -             0.29 
Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx      0.18       64.00             -             0.12 
Hearts, slashed, domestic       0.28       87.00             -             0.24 
Kidneys, inedible               0.25       11.75             -             0.03 
Livers, inedible                1.25       17.00             -             0.21 
Melts, inedible                 0.17       5.50      -                     0.01 
Salivary Glands                 0.26       52.00             -             0.14 
Snouts, mask on                 0.28       44.00             -             0.12 
Stomachs, scld, small box       0.43       53.00             -             0.23 
Lungs, inedible                 0.95       4.63      -                     0.04 
Choice white grease             0.50       18.75          -0.25            0.09 
Pork meat & bone meal           1.57       207.00         25.00            0.16 
Pork blood meal                 0.58       608.25            -             0.18 
Lard                            1.72       34.25             -             0.59 
Blood plasma                    2.01       20.00             -             0.40 
                Totals:         12.16                                      3.62 
           Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress):                           4.89 
(1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds. 
 
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA 
         Veronica M. Alvarado  515-284-4460  Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
         24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830 
         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt 
         www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1530C    VMA

