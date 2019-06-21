USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Jun 21

NW_LS446 Des Moines, IA Fri, Jun 21, 2019 USDA Market News WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG) The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the week ended 6/21/2019 was estimated at 3.69 per cwt live, unchanged when compared to last week. FOB CENTRAL U.S. CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) - Lbs Price Change Value Prv/Wk Cheek meat, trimmed 0.28 110.50 -1.00 0.31 Chitterlings 1.26 42.00 - 0.53 Ears, edible export 0.19 150.00 - 0.29 Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx 0.18 64.00 - 0.12 Hearts, slashed, domestic 0.28 59.00 - 0.17 Kidneys, inedible 0.25 11.75 - 0.03 Livers, inedible 1.25 17.00 - 0.21 Melts, inedible 0.17 5.50 - 0.01 Salivary Glands 0.26 26.00 - 0.07 Snouts, mask on 0.28 50.00 - 0.14 Stomachs, scld, small box 0.43 102.00 - 0.44 Lungs, inedible 0.95 4.63 - 0.04 Choice white grease 0.50 26.25 0.25 0.13 Pork meat & bone meal 1.57 190.00 - 0.15 Pork blood meal 0.58 600.00 - 0.17 Lard 1.72 28.25 - 0.48 Blood plasma 2.01 20.00 - 0.40 Totals: 12.16 3.69 Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress): 4.99 (1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds. Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA Veronica M. Alvarado 515-284-4460 Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1530C VMA