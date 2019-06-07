Log in
USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Jun 7

06/07/2019 | 05:50pm EDT
NW_LS446  ***Correction to Cheek Meat*** 
Des Moines, IA     Fri, Jun 07, 2019     USDA Market News 
 
WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG) 
The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the 
week ended 6/7/2019 was estimated at 3.71 per cwt live, down 
-0.02 when compared to last week. 
FOB CENTRAL U.S. 
CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) - 
                             Lbs     Price   Change   Value 
                                             Prv/Wk 
Cheek meat, trimmed           0.28 *102.50*   *-9.00* *0.29* 
Chitterlings                  1.26   42.00     -       0.53 
Ears, edible export           0.19  150.00     -       0.29 
Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx    0.18   64.00     -       0.12 
Hearts, slashed, domestic     0.28   59.00    -4.00    0.17 
Kidneys, inedible             0.25   11.75     -       0.03 
Livers, inedible              1.25   17.00     -       0.21 
Melts, inedible               0.17    5.50     -       0.01 
Salivary Glands               0.26   26.00     -       0.07 
Snouts, mask on               0.28   50.00     -       0.14 
Stomachs, scld, small box     0.43  102.00     -       0.44 
Lungs, inedible               0.95    4.63     -       0.04 
Choice white grease           0.50   26.00     0.25    0.13 
Pork meat & bone meal         1.57  206.25    17.00    0.16 
Pork blood meal               0.58  700.00     -       0.20 
Lard                          1.72   28.25     -       0.48 
Blood plasma                  2.01   20.00     -       0.40 
                Totals:      12.16                     3.71 
           Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress):       5.01 
(1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds. 
 
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA 
         Veronica M. Alvarado  515-284-4460  Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
         24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830 
         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt 
         www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1530C    VMA

