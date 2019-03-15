USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Mar 15

NW_LS446 Des Moines, IA Fri, Mar 15, 2019 USDA Market News WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG) The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the week ended 3/15/2019 was estimated at 3.30 per cwt live, down -0.02 when compared to last week. FOB CENTRAL U.S. CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) - Lbs Price Change Value Prv/Wk Cheek meat, trimmed 0.28 65.00 - 0.18 Chitterlings 1.26 42.00 - 0.53 Ears, edible export 0.19 150.00 - 0.29 Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx 0.18 64.00 - 0.12 Hearts, slashed, domestic 0.28 31.00 - 0.09 Kidneys, inedible 0.25 11.75 - 0.03 Livers, inedible 1.25 17.00 - 0.21 Melts, inedible 0.17 5.50 - 0.01 Salivary Glands 0.26 26.00 - 0.07 Snouts, mask on 0.28 25.00 - 0.07 Stomachs, scld, small box 0.43 73.25 - 0.31 Lungs, inedible 0.95 4.63 - 0.04 Choice white grease 0.50 20.50 -0.50 0.10 Pork meat & bone meal 1.57 215.75 -31.75 0.17 Pork blood meal 0.58 700.00 42.75 0.20 Lard 1.72 28.25 - 0.48 Blood plasma 2.01 20.00 - 0.40 Totals: 12.16 3.30 Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress): 4.46 (1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds. Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA Veronica M. Alvarado 515-284-4460 Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1530C VMA