USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - May 15

NW_LS446 Des Moines, IA Fri, May 15, 2020 USDA Market News WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG) The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the week ended 5/15/2020 was estimated at 3.67 per cwt live, down -0.10 when compared to last week. FOB CENTRAL U.S. CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) - Lbs Price Change Value Prv/Wk Cheek meat, trimmed 0.28 103.00 18.00 0.29 Chitterlings 1.26 42.00 - 0.53 Ears, edible export 0.19 150.00 - 0.29 Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx 0.18 64.00 - 0.12 Hearts, slashed, domestic 0.28 60.00 4.25 0.17 Kidneys, inedible 0.25 11.75 - 0.03 Livers, inedible 1.25 17.00 - 0.21 Melts, inedible 0.17 5.50 - 0.01 Salivary Glands 0.26 38.00 - 0.10 Snouts, mask on 0.28 44.00 - 0.12 Stomachs, scld, small box 0.43 65.00 - 0.28 Lungs, inedible 0.95 4.63 - 0.04 Choice white grease 0.50 22.25 -2.25 0.11 Pork meat & bone meal 1.57 235.00 -100.00 0.18 Pork blood meal 0.58 1000.00 -250.00 0.29 Lard 1.72 29.25 - 0.50 Blood plasma 2.01 20.00 - 0.40 Totals: 12.16 3.67 Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress): 4.96 (1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds. Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA Veronica M. Alvarado 515-284-4460 Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1530C VMA