Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - May 15

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 04:36pm EDT
NW_LS446 
Des Moines, IA     Fri, May 15, 2020     USDA Market News 
 
WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG) 
The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the 
week ended 5/15/2020 was estimated at 3.67 per cwt live, down 
-0.10 when compared to last week. 
FOB CENTRAL U.S. 
CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) - 
                             Lbs     Price   Change   Value 
                                             Prv/Wk 
Cheek meat, trimmed           0.28  103.00    18.00    0.29 
Chitterlings                  1.26   42.00     -       0.53 
Ears, edible export           0.19  150.00     -       0.29 
Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx    0.18   64.00     -       0.12 
Hearts, slashed, domestic     0.28   60.00     4.25    0.17 
Kidneys, inedible             0.25   11.75     -       0.03 
Livers, inedible              1.25   17.00     -       0.21 
Melts, inedible               0.17    5.50     -       0.01 
Salivary Glands               0.26   38.00     -       0.10 
Snouts, mask on               0.28   44.00     -       0.12 
Stomachs, scld, small box     0.43   65.00     -       0.28 
Lungs, inedible               0.95    4.63     -       0.04 
Choice white grease           0.50   22.25    -2.25    0.11 
Pork meat & bone meal         1.57  235.00  -100.00    0.18 
Pork blood meal               0.58 1000.00  -250.00    0.29 
Lard                          1.72   29.25     -       0.50 
Blood plasma                  2.01   20.00     -       0.40 
                Totals:      12.16                     3.67 
           Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress):       4.96 
(1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds. 
 
Source:  USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA 
         Veronica M. Alvarado  515-284-4460  Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
         24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830 
         www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt 
         www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1530C    VMA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
04:36pUSDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - May 15
DJ
03:18pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 15
DJ
02:32pHousing Starts, Existing Home Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
06:03aMalaysia signs record rice import deal with India - exporters
RE
05:49aNigerian mid-crop cocoa output seen weak as coronavirus disrupts exports
RE
05:06aHong Kong 1Q GDP Shrinks 8.9% in Steepest Decline on Record
DJ
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
05/14LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/14USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 14
DJ
05/14Retail Sales Seen Down 12.3% -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
3BP PLC : Rosneft incurs $2.1 billion first quarter loss, sees 10% oil output cuts in 2020
4TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen AG April Sales Fell 45% as Virus Hit Intensifies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group