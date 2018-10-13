USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Oct 12

NW_LS446 ***CORRECTED REPORT*** Des Moines, IA Fri, Oct 12, 2018 USDA Market News WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG) The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the week ended 10/12/2018 was estimated at 3.72 per cwt live, up 0.01 when compared to last week. FOB CENTRAL U.S. CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) - Lbs Price Change Value Prv/Wk Cheek meat, trimmed 0.28 63.00 1.00 0.18 Chitterlings 1.26 42.00 - 0.53 Ears, edible export 0.19 225.00 - 0.43 Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx 0.18 64.00 - 0.12 Hearts, slashed, domestic 0.28 31.50 -1.25 0.09 Kidneys, inedible 0.25 11.75 - 0.03 Livers, inedible 1.25 17.00 - 0.21 Melts, inedible 0.17 5.50 - 0.01 Salivary Glands 0.26 26.00 - 0.07 Snouts, mask on 0.28 40.00 - 0.11 Stomachs, scld, small box 0.43 120.00 - 0.52 Lungs, inedible 0.95 4.63 - 0.04 Choice white grease 0.50 18.50 -1.00 0.09 Pork meat & bone meal 1.57 255.00 13.75 0.20 Pork blood meal 0.58 576.75 - 0.17 Lard 1.72 30.25 - 0.52 Blood plasma 2.01 20.00 - 0.40 Totals: 12.16 3.72 Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress): 5.03 (1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds. Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA Veronica M. Alvarado 515-284-4460 Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1530C VMA