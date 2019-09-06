USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Sep 6

NW_LS446
Des Moines, IA Fri, Sep 06, 2019 USDA Market News
WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG)
The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the
week ended 9/6/2019 was estimated at 3.56 per cwt live, up
0.01 when compared to last week.
FOB CENTRAL U.S.
CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) -
Lbs Price Change Value
Prv/Wk
Cheek meat, trimmed 0.28 79.00 8.00 0.22
Chitterlings 1.26 42.00 - 0.53
Ears, edible export 0.19 150.00 - 0.29
Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx 0.18 64.00 - 0.12
Hearts, slashed, domestic 0.28 59.00 - 0.17
Kidneys, inedible 0.25 11.75 - 0.03
Livers, inedible 1.25 17.00 - 0.21
Melts, inedible 0.17 5.50 - 0.01
Salivary Glands 0.26 26.00 - 0.07
Snouts, mask on 0.28 57.00 - 0.16
Stomachs, scld, small box 0.43 85.00 - 0.37
Lungs, inedible 0.95 4.63 - 0.04
Choice white grease 0.50 24.75 -0.25 0.12
Pork meat & bone meal 1.57 200.00 - 0.16
Pork blood meal 0.58 620.00 - 0.18
Lard 1.72 28.25 - 0.48
Blood plasma 2.01 20.00 - 0.40
Totals: 12.16 3.56
Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress): 4.81
(1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds.
Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA
