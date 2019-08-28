Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USDA to probe beef market after Tyson Foods slaughterhouse fire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 09:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tyson Fresh Meats processing plant is seen three days after a fire heavily damaged the facility in the Finney County town of Holcomb

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue ordered an investigation into widening prices between cattle and beef on Wednesday after a recent fire at a Tyson Foods Inc slaughterhouse in Holcomb, Kansas, shut the plant.

Cattle prices have tanked because the fire temporarily eliminated a key buyer of livestock. Farmers have worried that meat packers such as Tyson, Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] and JBS USA [JBS.UL] would take advantage of the situation by dropping their offering prices.

At the same time, beef prices climbed as buyers for restaurants, food service companies and grocery chains scrambled for meat.

Profit margins for the packers are above $400 per head of cattle slaughtered, up from around $150 before the fire and well above the previous record of $308, according to Denver-based livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com.

The USDA will investigate whether there is evidence of price manipulation, collusion or other unfair practices, according to a statement.

"If any unfair practices are detected, we will take quick enforcement action," Perdue said.

Tyson said it would cooperate with the investigation. The company resumed some limited work at the plant this week, but it will take a few months to repair damage to the roof and equipment inside, according to a statement.

Cargill and JBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The North American Meat Institute, an industry group that represents meat companies, said packers acted properly after the fire disrupted beef production.

But the USDA's investigation "demonstrates the government's understanding of the extreme strain placed on the cattle industry by the plant fire," said Jennifer Houston, president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

A small number of large packers dominate the U.S. beef sector, which has fueled complaints among some farmers about the power of the companies over cattle and beef prices.

The USDA is responding to those concerns with its probe, said Derrell Peel, agricultural economist at Oklahoma State University.

"I don't think they have a choice but to launch an investigation given the backlash out in the country," he said.

Still, the beef and cattle markets seemed to act appropriately given the sudden disruption from the fire, Peel said. The plant killed about 6,000 cattle a day, or 5% of the total U.S. slaughter, prior to the fire.

"Markets don't like shocks and so when you get a shock like that, markets take very dramatic actions," Peel said.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Sonya Hepinstall and Tom Brown)

By Tom Polansek
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.29% 138.35 End-of-day quote.-6.92%
JBS SA 3.02% 28.69 End-of-day quote.139.26%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.17% 105.25 End-of-day quote.-16.07%
RLI CORP -0.35% 90.27 Delayed Quote.31.31%
TYSON FOODS 0.68% 90.58 Delayed Quote.68.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:20pOil prices pegged back by mounting concern over U.S. economy
RE
10:19pHikvision, a surveillance powerhouse, walks U.S.-China tightrope
RE
10:16pOil prices pegged back by mounting concern over U.S. economy
RE
10:03pChina rotates new batch of troops into Hong Kong
RE
09:56pRetailers howl as U.S. trade agency locks in 15% tariffs on September 1
RE
09:51pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Preschool programs reach most Australian children (Media Release)
PU
09:51pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Outer suburbs have highest concentrations of children (Media Release)
PU
09:47pUSDA to probe beef market after Tyson Foods slaughterhouse fire
RE
09:47pHudson's Bay to sell Lord + Taylor for $100 million
RE
09:47pAustralia 2Q Business Investment Soft, Outlook Firm
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE PLAN TO BOOST BIOFUEL DEMAND SOON: U.S. agriculture secretary
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : begins selling insurance to owners of its vehicles
3Tesla rolls out insurance in California
4VIVO CANNABIS INC : VIVO CANNABIS : trade; Reports Q2 2019 Financial and Operating Results
5REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : REALORD : 2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group