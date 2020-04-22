Log in
USFCR Awards the Eric Knellinger Presidential Scholarship to Medical Student

04/22/2020 | 10:49am EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) awards the Eric Knellinger Presidential Scholarship to student John “Jack” Steinharte. Steinharte is a medical student conducting research in the field of genitourinary oncology. This includes kidney cancer among other similar afflictions. 

Steinharter intends to attend medical school at the University of Vermont in the beginning of summer 2020. His ultimate goal is to combine compassion with the best care possible along with moving the field forward through research. More information on this story can be found on the US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) blog.  

The Eric Knellinger Presidential Scholarship is awarded every year to one or more high school seniors or current college students. The scholarship, which is set to a minimum of $1,000, can be used to cover any cost related to education. 

In order to apply for this scholarship, students must submit a video or written essay explaining the benefits of government contracting for businesses. Video essay submissions for the Eric Knellinger Presidential Scholarship are required to be between two to five minutes long. A minimum of 500 words is required if the student opts for the written essay. 

The Eric Knellinger Presidential scholarship is accepting new applications. USFCR reserves the right to award more scholarships if they believe more entries than the submission limit are deserving of the scholarship. They also reserve the right to publish the winning entry on the company blog and otherwise promote it.

USFCR is the largest and most trusted third-party government registration firm. Since 2010, the company has helped businesses, nonprofits, and government entities get in compliance for federal grants or contracts. This is done by getting them registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). USFCR also provides processing services for small business set-asides. These include veteran-owned, women owned, 8(a) program, and HUBZone.  

For more information about US Federal Contractor Registration, reach us at (877)-252-2700 or by email at info@usfcr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
