USFCR to Hold Free Webinar on Federal Contracting Strategies on 4/11 at 11:00 am EST

04/09/2019 | 09:31am EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. , April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 am, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) will be holding their "Identifying a Target in Federal Contracting" webinar. The event is free to attend, but there are only 500 seats available. Their last webinar had the same limit, but there were around 750 respondents. It is highly recommended that interested parties secure their spot as soon as possible on govwebinar.com

Much like "The Castle Wall Strategy," this webinar will be hosted by USFCR President Dan Driscoll. "Identifying a Target in Federal Contracting" is heavily based on a chapter in Driscoll's recently released book, "The 4 Paths to Success as a Federal Contractor" which is currently available on Amazon and Lulu

Attendees of the seminar will learn how to: 

  • Step away from their current thinking process to land a federal contract. 
  • Form a strategy to take the market share to grow and scale the buisness. 
  • Find the best contracting officers to build relationships with. 

Dan Driscoll is the President of US Federal Contractor Registration. He has held several positions in the company which includes training, acquisition, finance, HR, and production. Throughout his experience, Dan has consulted many Fortune 500 companies. He’s also the author of the recently released book, “The 4 Paths to Success as a Federal Contractor.”

US Federal Contractor Registration is the world’s most trusted third-party government registration firm. Since 2010, they have been helping businesses of all sizes and industries succeed in the federal marketplace. Their flagship offer is their full-service System for Award Management (SAM) registration. They also provide services such as proposal writingand bid training as well.

If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/

US-Federal-Contractor-Reg-logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
