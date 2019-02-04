Log in
USI Insurance Services Acquires GFI Insurance Brokerage

02/04/2019 | 06:31am EST

VALHALLA, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (USI), a world leader in insurance brokerage and risk management, today announced the acquisition of New York-based GFI Insurance Brokerage, Inc. Founded in 2003, the insurance brokerage provides commercial property and casualty, employee benefit and personal risk solutions to clients in the Northeast region. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

0_medium_USI_Blu_wht_bckgd_rgb.png


Commenting on the announcement, James M. Butler, USI Northeast regional CEO, stated: “We are excited to welcome the clients and experienced professionals from GFI Insurance to the USI family. By joining together as one, we look forward to advancing GFI’s innovative culture and focus on long-term client relationships through the USI ONE Advantage®, a unique platform that delivers innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions with bottom line financial impact.”

Brian Gross, president, GFI Insurance Brokerage, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with an established industry leader known for their innovative risk management, insurance brokerage and consulting expertise. USI’s solutions are best-in-class, and we look forward to delivering an unparalleled client service offering for businesses and individuals throughout the Northeast region.”

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects together over 6,000 industry-leading professionals across more than 150 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

###

Edward J. Bowler
USI Insurance Services
914-749-8504
ed.bowler@usi.com

Timothy Denton
USI Insurance Services
914-747-6339
timothy.denton@usi.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
