USI Insurance Services Acquires JRG Advisors, LLC

USI Insurance Services (“USI”) today announced the acquisition of Wexford, Pennsylvania-based employee benefits services firm, JRG Advisors, LLC (“JRG”). The company’s existing operations will be combined with Emerson Reid, USI's employee benefits wholesale brokerage division. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the announcement, Richard F. Galardini, chief executive officer for JRG, shared: “We look forward to joining forces with Emerson Reid by combining our resources and expertise to best position our associations, broker partners and clients for success. For more than a decade, JRG has been focused on delivering innovative product and service solutions and cultivating strong, long-term client relationships. Our partners will now have access to Emerson Reid’s My Benefit Advisor platform, specialized departments, and in-depth healthcare reform and compliance resources."



Emerson Reid President, George A. Rosiak, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Rick and Jessica Galardini, and the talented professionals from JRG to the Emerson Reid team. This partnership further strengthens Emerson Reid’s footprint and expertise in western Pennsylvania and Ohio. Through the alignment of our core business strategies and the synergies between both companies, we will continue to deliver unparalleled service and support to our association and broker partners for years to come.”



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects together over 6,000 industry-leading professionals across more than 150 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit www.usi.com.



About Emerson Reid, LLC

Founded in 1974, Emerson Reid is a true wholesale general agent that has grown to over 300 employees in 12 offices. The company manages over $3.8 billion in insured premiums and more than 475,000 medical lives on behalf of their broker-partners. Its strategy is to differentiate brokers from their competition through the introduction of new and innovative programs while providing the tools, knowledge, and support necessary to expand and protect their business. For more information, visit www.emersonreid.com.

