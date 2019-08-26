Log in
USI Named a Top Insurance Workplace by Insurance Business America for Second Consecutive Year

08/26/2019 | 06:01am EDT

VALHALLA, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a leader in insurance brokerage and risk management, has been named a “Top Insurance Workplace” for the second consecutive year by Insurance Business America (IBA). IBA’s annual Top Insurance Workplaces program ranks leading U.S. insurance organizations based on a series of employee satisfaction metrics, including benefits, compensation, culture, employee development and diversity.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as one of Insurance Business America’s Top Insurance Workplaces,” said Michael J. Sicard, USI’s chairman and chief executive officer. “USI’s industry-leading tools and resources continue to attract and retain best-in-class talent from across the industry, and we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to support a workplace that is both personally and professionally rewarding. With more than 7,000 industry-leading professionals, connecting as ONE to deliver the USI ONE Advantage®, we are delivering on our vision to create a different and better experience for our clients, communities and team members.”

IBA’s Top Insurance Workplaces program has a two-phase qualification process, including an employer and an anonymous employee satisfaction survey. Company results are distributed across three separate categories based on employee size and overall employee satisfaction scores. USI was top ranked among the five organizations recognized in the large employer category (500+ employees) for 2019. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/2Zgr30E.

About USI 
USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 7,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

###

Attachment

Timothy Denton
USI Insurance Services
914-747-6339
timothy.denton@usi.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
