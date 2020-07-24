USMCA crucial for America's Economic Future

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (R-TX) released the following statement marking the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) Agreement's entry into force:

'The new USMCA is crucial to the economic future of America and Texas.

'President Trump's achievement in negotiating a modernized and effective trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, our largest trading partners, has opened more opportunities for American goods and services and created a more level playing field for American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses.

'This new agreement will bring good jobs back to America and increase paychecks for our workers - which is vital for our economic recovery in the face of COVID-19.

'As the agreement enters into force, the real work now begins. Lawmakers and the Administration must ensure Mexico and Canada live up to their commitments, and we must be ready enforce our rights when they are not.

'I have no doubt that this Administration will vigorously enforce this gold standard agreement. We are ready to work together with the Administration to develop a plan to use our enforcement tools and the dispute settlement process effectively and strategically to ensure that Americans, and our economy overall, see the full benefit of USMCA's ambitious obligations.'