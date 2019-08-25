Log in
USMEF U S Meat Export Federation : Statement on U.S.-Japan Trade Announcement

08/25/2019 | 03:36pm EDT

On Aug. 25, President Trump announced an agreement in principle that will greatly improve access for U.S. red meat in Japan - the largest value destination for U.S. pork and beef exports. U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) President and CEO Dan Halstrom issued this statement:

This announcement is tremendous news for U.S. farmers and ranchers, and for everyone in the red meat supply chain, because it will level the playing field for U.S. pork and beef in the world's most competitive red meat import market. It is also a very positive development for our customer base in Japan, which USMEF and our industry partners have spent decades building. These customers have been very loyal to U.S. pork and beef, but our exports to Japan could not reach their full potential under Japan's current tariff structure.

USMEF thanks the Trump administration for prioritizing trade negotiations with Japan, and especially the officials at USTR and USDA who worked tirelessly to secure this agreement. Favorable access to Japan is a major win, not only for the U.S. red meat industry but for all of U.S. agriculture and for our nation's rural economy.

For more information please contact:

Joe Schuele
jschuele@usmef.org
303-547-0030

Disclaimer

USMEF - U.S. Meat Export Federation published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 19:35:00 UTC
