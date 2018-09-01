USMEF U S Meat Export Federation : to Host Media Conference Call from Japan, Thursday, Sept 6

Sept. 3-8, the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Heartland Team - a delegation of producers and other agricultural industry leaders from several states - will travel to Osaka and Tokyo to observe USMEF marketing activities for U.S. beef, pork and lamb in Japan and assess prospects for further growth in the leading value market for U.S. red meat. The group includes participants from Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Idaho, Missouri and Arkansas.

USMEF will host a media conference call from its Tokyo office on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time that will include remarks from these Heartland Team members:

Conley Nelson of Algona, Iowa. Nelson is general manager of Smithfield Foods' hog production division in the company's five-state Midwest region. He is a past president of the National Pork Board and currently serves as USMEF chair-elect.

Steve Wellman of Syracuse, Nebraska. Wellman is director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and a past president of the American Soybean Association.

Kevin Ross of Minden, Iowa, who serves on the board of the National Corn Growers Association and is a past president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

Dan Halstrom, USMEF president and CEO, will lead the conference call discussion.

To access the call, please dial 1-866-519-2804 and enter passcode 770447.

If you are calling from an area that cannot access this toll-free number, please dial 1-719-234-7307 and use the same passcode. No RSVP is required, but if you have any questions, please email Joe Schuele or call him at 303-547-0030.

Other USMEF Heartland Team members may be available for interviews upon their return from Japan, including: