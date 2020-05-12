Log in
USMI STATEMENT ON BIPARTISAN SENATE CONFIRMATION OF BRIAN MONTGOMERY AS HUD DEPUTY SECRETARY

05/12/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

WASHINGTON - Lindsey Johnson, President of U.S. Mortgage Insurers (USMI), today issued the following statement on the confirmation of Brian Montgomery by the United States Senate to serve as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD):

'USMI congratulates Deputy Secretary Brian Montgomery on his bipartisan Senate confirmation to help lead the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HUD serves as an important component of the more than $16 trillion U.S. outstanding mortgage debt market, and we know that Deputy Secretary Montgomery is deeply committed to HUD's mission and to policies that support homeowners and renters.

'Deputy Secretary Montgomery is a respected, seasoned mortgage finance expert, and his unique experience in both the private and public sectors, including his time as Assistant Secretary for Housing - Federal Housing Commissioner for HUD in the Donald Trump and George W. Bush administrations, has been and will continue to be a major asset to the U.S. housing finance system. We are confident that Deputy Secretary Montgomery will help lead HUD and strengthen HUD's programs and operations, and his leadership will be invaluable during these trying times in which his expertise and knowledge will be of great value.

'USMI and the private mortgage insurance industry look forward to working with Deputy Secretary Montgomery, Secretary Benjamin Carson, and other HUD leaders to establish a coordinated and robust housing finance system that prudently enables affordable homeownership for American families and also protects taxpayers from undue mortgage risk.'

###

U.S. Mortgage Insurers (USMI) is dedicated to a housing finance system backed by private capital that enables access to housing finance for borrowers while protecting taxpayers. Mortgage insurance offers an effective way to make mortgage credit available to more people. USMI is ready to help build the future of homeownership. Learn more at www.usmi.org

Disclaimer

U.S. Mortgage Insurers published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 19:09:05 UTC
