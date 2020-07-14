Log in
USSEC Maintains Support to Americas Aquafeed Mills for Shrimp Nutrition and Manufacturing

07/14/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

COVID-19 challenges have made USSEC unable to meet with clients, partners, and colleagues in the same way as it previously had on a regular basis. However, this has encouraged USSEC to think of new ways to interact with customers of U.S. Soy, including webinars that have successfully been held for markets, customers, and other interested parties.

Continuing with remote technical support in times of limited technical field visits, , USSEC worked remotely during the month of June with Grupo Nutec of Mexico; Naltech from Peru; and Cargill, ADM, Bioalimentar, Agripac and Empagram of Ecuador to address three specific topics: the manufacturing of aqua feeds, shrimp nutrition, and best feeding practices using feeds with a high inclusion of U.S. Soy. The cooperators' nutrition and formulation teams discussed why soybeans from the United States are an ideal ingredient for aquaculture and the opportunity to increase its level of inclusion after sharing commercial field results carried out by a team of Auburn University scientists led by Dr. Allen Davis.

USSEC aquaculture manufacturing consultant Mark Newman and USSEC aquaculture nutrition and feeding consultant Dr. Davis, in company with the USSEC aquaculture consultant for Ecuador, Wendy Moscoso, and USSEC aquaculture program manager for the Americas, Jairo Amezquita, presented lectures on the manufacturing of pelleted and extruded shrimp feeds, aqua feeds quality control, aquaculture nutrition, and the current situation of aquaculture in the world and in the region to the members of these aqua feed mills. USSEC conducted eight successful video conferences that brought together more than 50 people to discuss key issues related to shrimp nutrition, feeding practices, shrimp feed manufacturing, the use of soy, and the U.S. soy usage economic advantage.

Feedmills are the primary focus of USSEC's aquaculture program, as they are the primary buyers and users of U.S. soy products. USSEC is working closely with some regarding the agreement to use the Sustainable U.S. Soy brand because they are buyers of a high percentage of U.S. Soy.

All cooperators expressed their gratitude to USSEC for the initiative and for the support in seeking to achieve greater efficiency in formulation, which can be transferred to shrimp producers at this time of reduced product prices in world markets.

Virtual sessions with aquafeed mills from Ecuador, Peru, and Mexico

Virtual session with GRUPO NUTEC from Mexico

Virtual session with Empagram from Ecuador

Virtual session with Cargill from Ecuador

Virtual session with Bioalimentar from Ecuador

Virtual session with Agripac from Ecuador

Virtual session with ADM from Ecuador and Mexico

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 21:15:06 UTC
