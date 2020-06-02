Log in
USSEC U S Soybean Export Council : Americas Aquafeed Mills Receive Virtual Support on Shrimp Nutrition

06/02/2020

Continuing its remote technical support in times of limited technical field visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USSEC worked remotely during the month of May with ARECA of Guatemala and BioMar, Skretting, Agripac, and Mochasa of Ecuador to address two specific topics: shrimp nutrition and best feeding practices using feeds with a high inclusion of U.S. Soy. The cooperators' nutrition and formulation teams discussed why soy from the United States is an ideal ingredient for aquaculture and the opportunity to increase its level of inclusion after sharing commercial field results carried out by Auburn University scientists.

USSEC Aquaculture Nutrition and Feeding Consultant Dr. Allen Davis, who led the Auburn University team, together with the USSEC Aquaculture Consultant for Ecuador Wendy Moscoso and USSEC Aquaculture Program Manager for the Americas Jairo Amezquita presented lectures on shrimp nutrition and the current situation of aquaculture in the world and in the region to the members of these aqua feed mills. USSEC conducted five successful video conferences that brought together at least 47 people to discuss key issues related to shrimp nutrition, feeding practices, shrimp feed manufacturing, the use of soy, and the U.S. Soy Advantage.

Feed mills are the primary focus of the USSEC aquaculture program, as they are the buyers and users of U.S. soy products. USSEC is working closely with those researching the agreement to use the Sustainable U.S. Soy brand because they are buyers of a high percent of U.S. Soy.

All cooperators expressed their gratitude to USSEC for the initiative and for the support in seeking to achieve greater efficiency in formulation, which can be transferred to shrimp producers at this time of reduction of product prices in world markets.

Virtual session with Areca from Guatemala

Virtual session with Skretting from Ecuador

Virtual session with Agripac from Ecuador

Virtual session with BioMar from Ecuador

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 19:15:02 UTC
