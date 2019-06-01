Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USSEC U S Soybean Export Council : Conducts Training to Enhance Trade Linkages for Soybean Meal in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/01/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

USSEC consultants Dr. Pawan Kumar (center) and Dr. Yadunandan (left) are honored for training India's poultry industry on economical chicken production and soybean meal trade

USSEC India recently organized a training program, which dealt with economical approaches to chicken production and creating trade linkages to South India's broiler sector, in Ooty, Tamil Nadu Province. USSEC partnered with a leading soybean meal trader, Sri Amman Enterprises, to help achieve its objectives.

USSEC consultants Dr. Yadunandan and Dr. Pawan Kumar coordinated the sessions to bring together poultry integrators, feed millers, and the soy distribution system. About 110 midsized and small broiler integrators and feed millers participated in this training program. Together, this group represented 460,000 metric tons (MT) of soy use per year. Sri Amman Enterprises handles sales of 130,000 MT of soy annually and Sai Smaran Foods Pvt Ltd crushes 200,000 MT of soybeans per month. The audience at this event involved the entire value chain of soy, comprised of crushing, distribution, and soy utilization.

Dr. Yadunandan introduced USSEC and its activities and gave a presentation on the supply and demand of soybean meal in India and the Asia Subcontinent (ASC). India produced a good soybean crop in 2016 after three back-to-back years of poor production, but India's supply is not enough to cater to the needs of the entire ASC region. Discussions stressed the need to proactively address raw material security for a growing poultry industry. Dr. Kumar expressed that chicken, eggs, and soy flour are the three cheapest sources of protein for Indians and stressed higher dependence and consumption of the same. On the technical front, the two consultants explained soybean meal inclusion levels in formulations and the bearing they have on the economical production of poultry meat and eggs. Other topics addressed included making appropriate buying decisions of soybean meal and interpreting analytical data.

A section of the poultry audience at USSEC's training program

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 01 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2019 18:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Conducts Training to Enhance Trade Linkages for Soybean Meal in India
PU
02:34pMOTOGP : Ducati quartet chasing Mugello triple crown
PU
01:33pMexican president hints at migration concessions to defuse U.S. trade spat
RE
01:29pTariffs on Mexican Imports Would Hit More Than Avocados in Grocery Stores
DJ
01:28pMexican president hints at migration concessions to defuse U.S. trade spat
RE
01:09pFROM POLLUTANT TO POTENTIAL FUEL, A NORTHWESTERN DISCOVERY MAKES THE MOST OF METHANE : BTN LiveBIG
PU
11:09aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China increases tariffs on imported US products from June 1
PU
10:44aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : GST Revenue collection for May, 2019
PU
10:39aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar holds review meeting with Agriculture Ministry officials
PU
10:36aBK IRELD NC PRF'A : After Ernst & Young, Accounting Giant Deloitte Works On Ethereum
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : India plays down Trump decision to remove U.S. trade privileges
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Mexico, U.S. business groups urge Trump to back down on tariff threat
3AIRBUS SE : India's IndiGo close to new engine deal, may drop Pratt for CFM
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : U.S. Justice Department prepares Google antitrust probe - sources
5FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : China to probe FedEx after Huawei says parcels diverted

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About