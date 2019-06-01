USSEC U S Soybean Export Council : Images from the QSSB Mission to ASC

Gold Coin Feed Mill, Colombo, Sri Lanka
Bangla - U.S. Soy Alliance in Kolkata, India
Bangla - U.S. Soy Alliance, Kolkata, India
Briefing at the feed mill in Kolkata, India
Group pic at the Kolkata feed mill
Industry and QSSB members listen to Scott Sindelar, Minister Counselor of Agricultural Affairs, Foreign Agriculture Services (FAS) / U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Embassy of the United States, New Delhi and USSEC Stakeholder Relations Manager Will McNair in Delhi, India
Tennessee grower Ken Moore speaks at the Bangla - U.S. Soy Alliance
Lanka - U.S. Soy Alliance
ASA director and Michigan grower Matt Stutzman gets the feel of a 60 kilogram feed bag as he loads it into a truck
ASA director and Michigan grower Matt Stutzman speaks at the Lanka - U.S. Soy Alliance
The QSSB mission attended a reception at Scott Sindelar's residence
Visiting a chicken retail shop in Colombo, Sri Lanka
USSEC Stakeholder Relations Manager Will McNair loads a 60 kilogram feed bag onto a truck