Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USSEC U S Soybean Export Council : India Partners to Promote Soy in Government Feeding Programs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/01/2019 | 11:44pm EDT

USSEC India recently worked with the feeding and social welfare program of the government of the Maharashtra province to promote soy utilization in its programs. In addition to partnering with the national and international branches of the Lions Club, it also involved the Govardhan Mahila Bal Vikash (GMBV - woman and child welfare organization), a government contractor which exclusively works on eradication of malnutrition through using soy-based formulations.

GMBV has been using soy to prepare protein supplements for this province with the technical support of USSEC. The organization also used the results to submit reports recommending soy be included as a protein enhancer in feeding programs on a national level. Convinced by soy's impact to tackle malnutrition, the Lions Club International, a welfare organization with social responsibilities, decided to help the Indian government and the feeding program contractors to meet the additional costs involved in soy-based formulations. This program was attended by 95 participants, including authorities from the Lions Club's national and the international branches, government officers and government feeding program contractors.

USSEC Director - India Food Program Dr. Ratan Sharma addressed the gathering, emphasising malnutrition in India and the Asian Subcontinent (ASC) in general, and discussed soy-based formulations in welfare programs and the role soy can play in tackling malnutrition.

Partnering with the Lions Club International is important for USSEC because the organization has a global mandate to eliminate malnutrition that will propose to implement soy-based formulations to 210 malnourished countries in the world, including the entire ASC region.

India has the second highest number of undernourished people in the world with about 225 million who are chronically undernourished. The prevalence of underweight children is highest in the world. Food and nutrition security has been a major developmental objective in the country since Indian independence, but despite high economic growth, the country has so far failed to improve its food and nutrition security. The Indian government runs the world's largest feeding and social welfare program, covering 250 million beneficiaries by providing full meal and supplementary nutrition.

Dr. Ratan further stated that soy is the major nutritional ingredient for these programs but is limited in use due to in lack of sufficient fund allocations. Involvement of organizations such as the Lions Club to offset additional costs will significantly boost soy utilization in these programs. USSEC India is working in this direction to help utilize soy produced in the country as well as working towards creating a future opportunity for U.S Soy.

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 02 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2019 03:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:14aUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : India Hosts Illinois Soybean Association
PU
12:54aCHINA DOES NOT WANT BUT IS NOT AFRAID OF A TRADE WAR : white paper
PU
12:04aChina says U.S. can't use pressure to force trade deal
RE
06/01USSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Participates in All India Seminar on Oil Seeds, Oil Trade and Industry
PU
06/01USSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : India Partners to Promote Soy in Government Feeding Programs
PU
06/01China vice minister says U.S. overestimates trade deficit
RE
06/01Trade Tensions, Rising Costs Hit Profit Outlook for Airlines
DJ
06/01China says U.S. can't use pressure to force trade deal
RE
06/01USSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : India Organizes White Paper Session on Soy Nutrition
PU
06/01USSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : and North Dakota Team Successfully Complete Soy Trade Mission in India
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : China to probe FedEx after Huawei says parcels diverted
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE says French plant set for layoffs will not close down
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Airlines want joint lifting of 737 MAX ban, but EU cautious
4China says U.S. can't use pressure to force trade deal
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Kite Announces End of Phase 1 ZUMA-3 Results for KTE-X19 in Adult Patients..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About