USSEC U S Soybean Export Council : Indonesian Small Medium Scale Soy Beverage Producers Attend USSEC'S Online In-House Training on Food Safety

Indonesian Small Medium Scale Soy Beverage Producers Attend USSEC'S Online In-House Training on Food Safety

05/05/2020 | 10:14pm EDT

As a follow up activity to the recent successful Soy Beverage Virtual Workshops, USSEC conducted an additional three workshops in an ongoing series of online in-house training on food safety April 28-30, 2020. The combined soybean requirement of the three companies equals nearly 700 kg soybeans per day, all of them using U.S. soybeans exclusively for their production needs.

Lack of knowledge on the procedures and requirements for the industry to upgrade its food safety status is one of the main challenges presently faced by small medium scale soy beverage producers. This series of training workshops is aimed at helping small producers to become both well-prepared and more confident in meeting the processes required to attain higher food safety requirements and certifications.

Going forward, USSEC and the Indonesia Soy Food and Beverage Network will continue its collaboration to expand these virtual training workshops and extend its reach to more soy beverage producers in the different cities across the country.

'Better food safety status can help small medium scale soymilk producers expand their businesses through the following channels,' says Ibnu Edy Wiyono, USSEC's Indonesia Country Director, in response to USSEC's efforts to build consumption of soy in food uses. In addition, these activities will help to:

  • Provide local producers with more opportunities to diversify products as they can add flavors and food additives to soymilk products or mix it with other food ingredients
  • Strengthen the product image as they can add health claims on the product and/or use modern aseptic packaging, among the must have items needed to penetrate modern retailers or specialty market segment

Mr. Riyadin, the owner of CV Puspita, (2nd row, right, in orange t-shirt) delivered thank you remarks to USSEC and SoyBeaN Indonesia for an especially useful food safety training. Three of his staff joined this virtual training.

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 02:13:03 UTC
