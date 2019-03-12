Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USSEC U S Soybean Export Council : Moroccan Dairy Producers Participate in Western Dairy Management Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 12:05am EDT

Two Moroccan leading dairy producers attended the 2019 Western Dairy Management Conference from February 23 to March 2. They visited dairy operations and participated in program pre-sessions, along with attending side events.

USSEC organized the second edition of this dairy activity with selected key professionals from the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region to increase understanding of nutrition, feeding, and management issues and help develop business opportunities ultimately resulting in increased demand for U.S. soybeans products, particularly in high production dairy operations.

The Moroccan dairy sector is composed of several small dairy farmers, cooperatives, and a few large dairy producers with a total of 1.2 million cows. The largest and most dynamic dairy market in Maghreb region, Morocco's production averages 1,400 million liters of milk per year with dairy product consumption projected to reach about 140 kg by 2020.

After poultry, dairy constitutes a key driver of soybean meal demand in the market, the largest importer of U.S. soybean meal in the region. Morocco also imports all components of the U.S. soy complex (beans, meal, hulls and oil). Large dairy operations represent a constant demand of soybean meal in addition to the inclusion of soybean products into compound feed for other ruminants.

USSEC's technical assistance continues to update knowledge on dairy management, nutrition, feeding resources, and value-added bypass protein sources. Such programs remain useful for Morocco's dairy and feed industry sectors to achieve higher performance through the use of high quality ingredients such as U.S. soybean meal.

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 04:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23aChina will avoid big fluctuations in property market - housing minister
RE
01:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:39aMalaysia to decide fate of Malaysia Airlines 'soon', PM says
RE
12:30aSTATE OF PENNSYLVANIA : Female Visitor at SCI Coal Township Arrested for Smuggling Drugs
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Polish Poultry Team Gathers Knowledge at IPPE 2019, University Of Arkansas
PU
12:05aUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Moroccan Dairy Producers Participate in Western Dairy Management Conference
PU
03/11Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as Brexit deal assurance boosts risk appetite
RE
03/11NFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : President's Budget Yet Again Neglects Severity of Farm Economy
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. to mandate design changes on Boeing 737 MAX 8 after crashes
4TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk shoots down U.S. regulator's complaint about his Tesla tweet
5Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as Brexit deal assurance boosts risk appetite
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.