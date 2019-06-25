USSEC U S Soybean Export Council : Polish Customers Take Part in European Broiler Training Course

USSEC organized a broiler training course in Madrid, Spain in June, directed by USSEC consultant Dr. Gonzalo Mateos, University Polytechnic of Madrid professor. The event gathered a large group of specialists representing broiler integrators, compound feed manufacturers, and veterinary services from various European countries. Many of them were U.S. soy customers from Poland.

The training course was split into two parts: the first one consisted of in-class lectures and discussions and the second one was in the field, where the attendees were able to visit broiler farms, feed and health laboratories, integrated feed mills, and a commercial feed plant.

The first two days were devoted to a number of lectures on broiler nutrition, management, and carcass and meat quality, which were delivered by experts from both internationally recognized universities, like Dr. Mateos, Dr. Massimilano Petracci (University of Bologna, Italy), and proven commercial experts, namely Dr. Leonardo Linares (Zinpro, Brazil), Dr. Xavier Asensio (Aviagen, S.A.U.), Dr. Paco Fernandez (Zinpro, Europe), Dr. Mario Garcia (3F Food and Feeds, Spain) and Dr. Manuel Sanz (independent consultant).

After the intensive theoretical foundation, USSEC took the customers to field visits. At the first of the visits, the Labacor Analitica Laboratory in Madrid provided the participants with information on commercial feed ingredients and final feeds quality evaluation procedures and equipment. At another lab, Quality Control Laboratory in Caceres area, the visitors not only toured the facility, but also got a presentation on soybean meal use in poultry diets and quality testing practices.

The Polish customers appreciated the chance to visit a couple of broiler operations, like Nutrave Poultry Farm at Toledo where Bernardo Gonzalez, Director of Nutrition, hosted the group and answered a multitude of professional questions. Later on, the customers toured a poultry production unit at Torrejoncillo, Caceres province, to see various broiler genetics kept in two types of buildings. Julian Cepeda, the farmer, and his coworkers spent time with the foreign visitors explaining the many of their procedures and experiences.

Visits to two compound feed operations - VerAvic Poultry Integration at Casatejada, Caceres province, and Piensos TECA near Caceres - allowed the Polish and other students to compare the two totally different modes of operations: integrated and truly independent commercial one.

Having completed the week of intensive theoretical and practical learning, Jerzy W. Kosieradzki, USSEC Technical Director for North-East Europe, speaking on behalf of the Polish customers said: 'It was an extremely intensive week for all of us, but we were able to learn so much from a number of great academics and commercial experts. We are going home exhausted but full of knowledge, which will inspire us in the months to come.'

Presenting on characterization of various emerging broiler meat abnormalities, Dr. Petracci (University of Bologna, Italy) was very clear and used many pictures and charts.

A second day of in-class course was as busy for the Polish participants as the first one, because there was a large amount of material covered.

Nine hours of classes held at the university premises in the hot June weather was a bit difficult for the Polish customers, but it was equally rewarding.

The lecture part of the course was attended by eight Polish specialists, who commemorated their meeting with a more official picture.

Being substantially cooler than the classrooms, the temperature of the lobby of the Faculty of Agriculture at the Universidad Politecnica de Madrid (UPM) encouraged the Polish colleagues to pose for another group photo.

Dr. Xavier Asensio (Aviagen SAU, Spain) spoke about possible causes of scratches in broilers or weight uniformity in broiler breeders.

Dr. Paco Fernandez (Zinpro, Spain) provided an explanation of how to achieve a perfect poultry carcass.

At Labocor Analitica Laboratory in Madrid, the Polish customers were introduced to a number of tests performed on feed ingredients and final feeds for their commercial customers.

Polish customers Iwona Hamulewicz (ETOS feed comp.), Karolina Żukowska, (WIPASZ feed and poultry comp.) and Dr. Dariusz Wolski (Ekoplon feed comp.) were deeply involved in the evaluation of ingredient sampling and testing at Labocor Analitica.

The customers' visit to VerAvic feed mill located at Casatejada served as a great study of a feed manufacturing operation as part of a vertically integrated broiler company.

Ms. Zukowska spends more time in VerAvic's archive storage of ingredients and final feeds to review a wide range of samples.

At every visited farm, the poultry specialists from Poland discussed with the owners and feed mill representatives how to sustain high quality of the feeds delivered to the farm.

At Santos Carballo's broiler farm, the Polish specialists toured chicken houses with day old chicks put to the farm a few minutes before their arrival; two different farm complexes helped to evaluate local production concepts.