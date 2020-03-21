USSEC U S Soybean Export Council : Response to COVID-19

By Jim Sutter, Chief Executive Officer, USSEC

First, we are thinking of all of those who are impacted by this virus. We are also very appreciative of our health care workers and providers around the world that are working tirelessly to keep our family and friends as healthy as possible during this time.

As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread globally, USSEC is working to safely maintain a stable supply chain and connect customers with exporters.

While a reliable supply chain has always been critical, during this time, it is more important than ever. As they do every year, our growers are moving forward with planting. Farming families across the United States are working to ensure a safe and dependable supply of food for communities around the world.

We continue our work of connecting U.S. exporters and buyers of U.S. Soy, which aims to further help to maintain a secure global supply chain.

Our worldwide team continues to work diligently as they respond and adapt to this situation. The U.S. soy industry has always placed a premium on face-to-face relationships, and we're utilizing technology that helps us to connect with our customers virtually. Our global 'boots on the ground' have already begun to provide our customers with technical or trade assistance via WebEx, FaceTime, and other methods.

Finally, we are working to keep all members of the soy value chain, including customers, partners, and team members safe. Throughout our offices around the world, we are taking precautions to safeguard the health and well-being of all our employees. We are continuously monitoring the situation and following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. The global priority is containing this outbreak, and our thoughts are with everyone who has been personally affected by COVID-19.