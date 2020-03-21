Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USSEC U S Soybean Export Council : Response to COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 05:55am EDT

By Jim Sutter, Chief Executive Officer, USSEC

First, we are thinking of all of those who are impacted by this virus. We are also very appreciative of our health care workers and providers around the world that are working tirelessly to keep our family and friends as healthy as possible during this time.

As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread globally, USSEC is working to safely maintain a stable supply chain and connect customers with exporters.

While a reliable supply chain has always been critical, during this time, it is more important than ever. As they do every year, our growers are moving forward with planting. Farming families across the United States are working to ensure a safe and dependable supply of food for communities around the world.

We continue our work of connecting U.S. exporters and buyers of U.S. Soy, which aims to further help to maintain a secure global supply chain.

Our worldwide team continues to work diligently as they respond and adapt to this situation. The U.S. soy industry has always placed a premium on face-to-face relationships, and we're utilizing technology that helps us to connect with our customers virtually. Our global 'boots on the ground' have already begun to provide our customers with technical or trade assistance via WebEx, FaceTime, and other methods.

Finally, we are working to keep all members of the soy value chain, including customers, partners, and team members safe. Throughout our offices around the world, we are taking precautions to safeguard the health and well-being of all our employees. We are continuously monitoring the situation and following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. The global priority is containing this outbreak, and our thoughts are with everyone who has been personally affected by COVID-19.

For info on U.S. agriculture during COVID-19, follow @USDA or visit http://bit.ly/2QokraU.

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 09:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:26aUK's Smiths makes ventilator available to other producers
RE
07:24aEU executive moves to formalise suspension of EU budget rules
RE
07:12aLatest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world
RE
06:31aSouth Africa's Tsogo Sun to close 36 hotels as demand collapses
RE
06:11aAfrica's eSwatini delivers 100 bps rate cut amid COVID-19 outbreak
RE
05:55aMeal Distribution During School Closure
PU
05:55aUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Response to COVID-19
PU
05:51aNigeria central bank devalues official FX rate by 15% after trade with local bank -traders
RE
05:45aSouth African Airways cancels more flights as funds run dry
RE
05:45aCoronavirus-Triggered Downturn Could Cost 5 Million U.S. Jobs
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : UK government plans to buy into a..
3COPPER : China steel, copper inventories dip as demand recovers from virus
4NK ROSNEFT' PAO : NK ROSNEFT' : U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines call for payroll protections as aid talks con..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group