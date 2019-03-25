Log in
USSEC U S Soybean Export Council : Tunisian News Magazine Publishes Story about Today's U.S. Soy Advantage Seminar in Tunis

03/25/2019 | 10:45pm EDT

Leaders, a major Tunisian magazine and online news website for political, society, and national issues, published a story about USSEC's 'Experience Today's U.S. Soy Advantage' seminar, held on March 7, 2019 in Tunis.

A translation of the story, originally published in French, follows:

'The United States regularly produces innovative, nutritious, quality soybeans, but that would not be possible without the support of major customers in countries such as Tunisia. A national group representing U.S. soybean producers, the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), is going to Tunis to show its appreciation to its Tunisian customers and their confidence in American soybeans.

'The soybean partnership between the United States and Tunisia is strong, as some food and feed products rely heavily on soybeans. About 60 percent of soybeans grown in the United States are exported to international markets, meaning that smallholder farmers growing soybeans in the United States rely heavily on support from global markets to support their families. According to the latest data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), since September 1, Tunisia has imported 246,300 tons of American soybeans to date.

''Year after year, other countries have bet on U.S. soybeans, and harvest after harvest, U.S. soybean producers have delivered their production,' said Jim Sutter, USSEC President. 'That's why it's important to reaffirm the value we place on our current and future customers in Tunisia, both for their partnership and their investment in American soybeans.'

'The U.S. soybean industry is a leader in scientific research, continually focusing on improvement and progress, to ensure U.S. satisfaction, and more the needs of their customers. USSEC is pleased to meet with representatives of agriculture stakeholders in Tunisia to discuss the soybean market and how the United States and Tunisia can work together to the future.'

To read the story in its original version, please click here.

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 02:44:10 UTC
