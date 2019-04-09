Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USSEC U S Soybean Export Council : U.S. Soy Participates in 2019 USAPEEC International Marketing & Strategic Planning Conference in Morocco

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

Representatives of the U.S. soy industry participated in the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) international marketing and strategic planning conference held in Casablanca and Marrakech, Morocco from March 16 to 22.

Pam Helmsing, USSEC Director of Animal Utilization and Khalid Benabdeljelil, USSEC consultant - Morocco participated in the USAPEEC sessions attended by several United Soybean Board (USB), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and USAPEEC representatives.

Soybean producers and state organization representatives from Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, and South Dakota enriched the presentations, as did others from the table eggs, broilers, ducks and turkeys industries.

Morgan Hass, Agricultural Attaché in Morocco presented the historical background that led to the opening of the Moroccan market to U.S. poultry products.

USSEC's presentation covered the U.S. soy poultry development programs in MENA and reported several implemented activities in different markets of the region to highlight the U.S. value chain, relations between suppliers and buyers, intrinsic value, and the U.S. Soy Advantage.

Other objectives were to demonstrate the importance of Middle East / North Africa (MENA) markets for U.S. soybean exports and the high growth and prospects in the region. USSEC activities focus on sustainability, U.S. soy differentiation and maintaining / increasing U.S. market shares.

As highlighted by Jim Sumner, President of USAPEEC, both organizations could join efforts with Moroccan Federation of Poultry Associations in improving local poultry production, processing efficiency, and jointly explore new opportunities through a 'win win' venture to potentially gain other markets in the sub region for U.S. poultry products.

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 17:47:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:27pIMF Cuts 2019 Global Growth Outlook as World Economy Stumbles -- Update
DJ
01:53pCONSTRUCTION UPDATES : Street Resurfacing & Water Main Replacements
PU
01:48pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on disclosures relating to sustainable investments and sustainability risks and amending Directive (EU) 2016/2341 - A8-0363/2018(001-001)
PU
01:48pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : U.S. Soy Participates in 2019 USAPEEC International Marketing & Strategic Planning Conference in Morocco
PU
01:44pAttorney General Says He Can Release Mueller Report Within a Week
DJ
01:43pStandard Chartered to pay $1.1 billion for sanctions violations
RE
01:43pTEREOS : The Public Prosecutor of Paris dismisses without further action the complaint against Tereos for "act of terrorism" and "complicity"
PU
01:38pVICE-PRESIDENT VALDIS DOMBROVSKIS : Concluding remarks at the Conference on the Future of Work
PU
01:38pBOND REPORT : Treasurys Rally After Trump Threatens Tariffs Against EU
DJ
01:35pCollaborative Agile Solutions LLC Provides Enterprise Agile Project Management Support to MQ-9
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Alcon tops $28 billion market cap in decade's biggest Swiss stock deal
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Lenders seize UK retailer Debenhams, wiping out Ashley
3China wants to ban bitcoin mining
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – April 9, 2019
5THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Customs duties for the EU, taxation of GAFAs, China/EU Summit, Brexit...

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About