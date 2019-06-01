Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USSEC U S Soybean Export Council : and North Dakota Team Successfully Complete Soy Trade Mission in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/01/2019 | 10:14pm EDT

USSEC hosted North Dakota's first trade mission to India in February.

Robert Sinner of SB & B Foods speaks about the quality of U.S. food grade soybeans

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring led the state's mission to establish trade relations and opportunities for North Dakota companies with the world's second most populous country. The North Dakota delegation included representatives from Bio Pro Power, Great Northern Ag, SB & B Foods, SK Food International, SunOpta, Superior Manufacturing, Swanson Health Products, and representatives of the North Dakota Trade Office (NDTO) and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.

The NDTO team first met with USSEC Regional Representative - Asia Subcontinent (ASC) Drew Klein and USSEC's senior team in India who provided a market overview of the ASC with reference to soy dynamics and its behavior. Following this meeting, the NDTO team met with Scott Sindelar, Minister Counselor of Agricultural Affairs, Foreign Agriculture Services (FAS) / U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Embassy of the United States, New Delhi, and Jonn Slette, Senior Attache for Agricultural - India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, FAS/USDA.

Mr. Sindelar and Mr. Slette, together with colleagues from the U.S. Department of Commerce and State Department, briefed the NDTO delegates on the current status of the agriculture sector in India. The U.S. Department of Commerce also provided individualized matchmaking services to three of the companies in various Indian cities, to facilitate their efforts to enter or expand into the Indian marketplace. Zeba Reyazuddin, Economic Growth Unit Chief, Embassy of the United States, New Delhi, provided an overview of the economic status of India quoting opportunities and constraints out.

Commissioner Goehring, along with Mr. Slette and USSEC Deputy Regional Director - ASC Vijay Anand, met with Indian government officials for talks on India's agricultural economy and the demand for North Dakota commodities.

'We discussed North Dakota supplying them with beans, peas, chickpeas, lentils, and soybeans,' said Mr. Goehring. 'There are still some tariff issues but we'll work through those.'

During Mr. Goehring's meeting with the Joint Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, the Secretary stated that by 2025, India's growing middle class would make up 41 percent of its population, an estimated 680 million people, twice the population of the United States.

The trade mission was divided by sector into three programs: specialty crops, soybeans and commercial products. Delegates attended market briefing sessions and educational events tailored to each sector. Meetings with Indian buyers and distributors took place in numerous cities including New Delhi, Ludhiana, Bhopal, Kolkata, Ahmadabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Mumbai. A number of delegates also toured soy-processing facilities and attended the Panacea Natural Products Expo in Mumbai. Robert B. Sinner, president, SB & B, travelled to Ludhiana and Bhopal to address meetings and clients to assess and explore trade opportunities for U.S. food grade soybeans.

USSEC Director - India Food Program Dr. Ratan Sharma provided considerable support to soy participants by organizing traders' meetings and other trade linkage opportunities. The NDTO team met with entrepreneurs who imported U.S food grade soybeans into India for trials covering various applications for the production of soy-based human food products. Firsthand feedback obtained from Indian entrepreneurs gave confidence to the NDTO team that India could quickly become an importer of more food grade soybeans due to India's current inability to produce high quality beans suiting human food applications and its inability to cater to a sustained supply, both of which determine end product quality and business developments.

India is North Dakota's eighth largest export market, with exports valued at $35 million in 2014, a 20 percent increase from 2013. A huge market of 1.32 billion people, half of them under 27, India remains an attractive market for U.S. businesses. It is the seventh largest economy in the world and third largest Asian economy. India has remained resilient despite cooling economies around the world. A growing financial market, declining inflation, large English-speaking population, and a stable democratic government further benefit North Dakota's exporters.

USSEC's team in India, USSEC Regional Representative - ASC Drew Klein, and the NDTO team

NDTO representatives and the USSEC team meet with soy entrepreneurs from central India

ND ag commissioner Doug Goehring presented a catalog of ND agricultural products to Scott Sindelar of FAS

The NDTO representatives met with soy entrepreneurs from northern India

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 02 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2019 02:13:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17pChina vice minister says U.S. overestimates trade deficit
RE
10:47pTrade Tensions, Rising Costs Hit Profit Outlook for Airlines
DJ
10:33pChina white paper says latest U.S. tariffs won't fix trade issues
RE
10:33pChina says U.S. can't use pressure to force trade deal
RE
10:14pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : and North Dakota Team Successfully Complete Soy Trade Mission in India
PU
10:14pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : India Organizes White Paper Session on Soy Nutrition
PU
08:57pGlobal airlines slash profit forecast 21% on protectionism fears
RE
08:44pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Organizes Conferences for ND Food Bean Suppliers in India
PU
08:27pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Struggles of transport stocks transmit caution to market
RE
07:14pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : U.S. Soybean Farmers Participate in 2017 International Soy Growers Alliance Mission to China and India
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : China to probe FedEx after Huawei says parcels diverted
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE says French plant set for layoffs will not close down
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Kite Announces End of Phase 1 ZUMA-3 Results for KTE-X19 in Adult Patients..
4China says U.S. can't use pressure to force trade deal
5ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. : ARROW ELECTRONICS : Sponsors New Nonprofit Advancing Women in Electronics Industry

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About